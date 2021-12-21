Summit Children's Residence Center Recently Welcomed Two New Faces Of Leadership

Tiffany Reid, Director of Residential Programming at Summit School Anthony Geathers, Assistant Director of Residential Programming at Summit School

Tiffany Reid, Director of Residential Programming, and Assistant Director, Anthony Geathers, bring a new perspective to students adjusting to life on campus.

UPPER NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- When new families are referred to Summit School at Nyack from their home school district, they are introduced to the day and residential programs. These integrated programs allow for students to attend the same classes and have similar schedules and support throughout the school day. While day students leave campus at the end of the school day, students in the residential program continue structured programming.Located in Nyack, NY, The Summit Children’s Residence Center has built a reputation as one of the finest residential schools for adolescents with learning, emotional, or behavioral difficulties. The center provides a 24-hour-a-day comprehensive program that encompasses counseling, high school special education , recreation, and social support. With a focus on success in all realms of treatment, the faculty and staff members foster the intellectual, social, and emotional development of all students.Because living on a high school campus can be such a challenging experience for new students to deal with, it takes individuals with a unique drive and purpose to really step in and help oversee the process. This is where Tiffany Reid and Anthony Geathers get to make their greatest impact.Tiffany Reid, Director of Residential Programming, joined the Summit School community at the start of the 2021 school year, while Anthony Geathers, a veteran employee of the organization was promoted to Assistant Director after years of experience finding his way to this new role.Leading the Residential Programming team, both Tiffany and Anthony understand the difficulty of developing new routines and accountability that can be difficult for some students to embrace from the start. This is why they are able to place a high level of importance on doing whatever needs to be done to ensure a safe and comfortable living environment that cultivates many of the benefits of dorm life while providing a sense of family and community necessary for growth.When asked about setting expectations for new students at Summit School,Tiffany Reid said, “... expect support, guidance, and consistency.”Students enter the residential program at Summit School with their own unique situation, and whether they need help repairing relationships, or assistance gaining everyday life skills, residential staff are ready to deal with any potential issue that may arise.My passion to work with troubled teens is what led me to work at Summit,” said Anthony Geathers. His appreciation for the positive growth he’s seen first hand is what makes this work meaningful.Parents of students entering the Residential Program can be confident in knowing that their children will never be given up on. This team that is actively managing the residence program are all equally dedicated, patient, and experienced, most of whom have made career long commitments to the Summit community. Focusing on teaching skills, reinforcing expectations, and actively acknowledging positive behaviors, the staff helps guide students towards good decisions in the present, and the creation of a healthy and adaptable approach to life.The bonds developed during residential living often extend far beyond the student’s time at Summit into lasting friendships.

