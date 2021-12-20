GETUS Providing Affordable Home Internet, TV, and Phone Service for Canadians – Just in Time for the Holidays

The company’s mission is to give Canadians a reliable service that helps them to get away from bigger and more expensive conglomerates.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- GETUS is pleased to announce it is providing affordable home Internet, TV, and phone services to residents of Canada, just in time for the costly holiday season.GETUS is a low-cost, coast-to-coast Internet Service Provider that offers unlimited Internet, TV, and phone service at some of the lowest price points in the Canadian marketplace. The company launched with a simple mission to provide Canadians with affordable telecommunication products and services, while fostering choice and competition in a market dominated by a select few. In addition – GETUS provides this service without the need of a contract or credit check, unlike the “Big Guys” who are massive phone and cable companies, such as Telus, Shaw, Rogers, Cogeco, and others.At its core, GETUS operates through third party Internet access, which is regulated wholesale access by the “Big Guys,” the Canadian government, and the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). This means GETUS can offer heavily discounted rates to its valuable clients, without sacrificing the services they offer.“Essentially, the “Big Guys” are forced to allow us independents to operate on the very same networks,” says CEO of GETUS, Tanner Gettis. “These networks have been heavily subsidized through government grants and taxpayers at a reduced rate compared to retail value, known as wholesale, which allows us to offer our own retail for similar services. Not only that, but we know consumers don’t need rapid high-speed Internet that costs hundreds more annually and, therefore, we never upsell our clients for services they just don’t need.”To save customers even more, the company has designed a remarkable return on investment tool that saves clients up to $600/year when they switch to GETUS – enough money to take a vacation every couple of years or even a car every five years.For more information about GETUS, or to start saving on home Internet, TV, and phone services just in time for the expensive holiday season, please visit https://getus.ca About GETUSFounded in November 2015 by Tanner Gettis, CEO, GETUS is Canada’s rising star as a low-cost, rocket-fast, coast-to-coast Internet Service Provider. To date, the company has amassed hundreds to thousands of clients in almost every province in the country.