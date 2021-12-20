DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published December 20, 2021)

Join this webinar to learn how to hunt as an adult Are you an adult interested in hunting but don't know where to start? Join a webinar about resources for new adult hunters, and tips and tricks to get out into the woods and fields. The webinar is at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 22, presented by James Burnham, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources R3 coordinator, and hunters Julia Schrenkler and Keng Yang.

The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required and free, and more information is available on the DNR website.

CWD hunts offer deer hunters additional harvest opportunities Deer hunters seeking additional opportunities can harvest deer in late-season chronic wasting disease management hunts in the southeast, south metropolitan area and along the Minnesota-North Dakota border. CWD testing is mandatory in all three areas for both hunts.

Remaining late-season hunting dates are Friday, Dec. 31, through Sunday, Jan. 2. Deer permit areas open to these CWD management hunts are 261, 262, 343, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649 and 655. Hunters who participated in the Dec. 17-19 late-season hunt may also participate in the Dec. 31-Jan. 2 hunt.

Hunters should plan ahead and check the special hunts webpage for:

Complete details about the special hunts, including hunt rules.

Registration options.

CWD sampling station, quartering site and dumpster locations.

Carcass movement restrictions.

Map of the hunt area.

Information about the DNR’s efforts to keep Minnesota’s wild deer healthy.

Hunters can find CWD test results online Hunters can check the Minnesota DNR website for CWD test results on the deer they’ve harvested. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations of deer that tested positive, and statistics. Any additional deer harvested during current and upcoming Minnesota deer seasons that test positive for CWD will be reported on the CWD results webpage. The DNR will also directly notify any hunter who harvests a deer that tests positive. The DNR is counting on hunters’ participation in providing samples to help with disease surveillance and appreciates those who have already submitted samples.