Central Military Commission praised for contributions in COVID-19 fight

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attends the national political-military conference on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Monday praised the Central Military Commission and other defence agencies for their contributions to the fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry held the national political-military conference on Monday in the virtual form to review the performance during 2021 and set out tasks for next year.

According to Senior Lieutenant General Lê Huy Vịnh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, the commission has responded actively to the pandemic and mobilised forces to hotspots to complete difficult tasks, directly treat patients and be one of the frontline forces contributing to the fight against COVID-19 for the whole country.

President Phúc said despite new heavy and difficult tasks of building the army, consolidating national defence and defending the Fatherland, the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, other relevant agencies and the whole army have made efforts to complete their missions.

He praised the commission for their consultations to the Party and State on military and national defence; grasping the situation, taking the initiative in research, making accurate and timely forecasts, and effectively handling situations, especially in key strategic areas.

He emphasised that 2022 is a foundation year for the military to strive towards modernity.

He suggested the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence should study and accurately assess the situation, be more proactive in forecasting and giving consultation on military and national defence strategies to the Party and State.

He also urged the commission to combine national defence, security with foreign affairs along with strengthening international defence, security and foreign affair cooperation.

He asked the military to work with relevant agencies, especially the health ministry and local authorities to make preparations and ready to mobilise forces to join the pandemic prevention and control teams, as well as to respond to natural disasters and rescue activities.

The military was also told to continue to step up international cooperation and defence diplomacy, especially with strategic partners, major countries, neighbouring countries, ASEAN countries and traditional friends. — VNS