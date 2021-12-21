Susengo Announces Launch of Tinleon Foam Party Machine

The company is one of the most respected toy companies in China.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susengo is pleased to announce the release of its latest product, the Tinleon Foam Party Machine Founded in 2014, Susengo is a cultural and creative company determined to deliver joyful and innovative toys which are researched, developed, and manufactured at its headquarters in China. The company offers novel and beautiful designs on all its products, including an intense focus on technology, improving brand quality, and producing high quality materials and craftsmanship.In the company’s latest news, Susengo has launched its most exciting product to date, the Tinleon Foam Party Machine. The product is the world’s first portable household foam machine and is specifically designed for courtyard foam parties. With the product, families and friends can easily host a foam party by adding fun foam to any birthday party, graduation party, summer pool parties, and more.“With our Tinleon Foam Party Machine, there is no need to rely on any professional or outsourced service,” says Maud, a spokesperson for the company. “It is one of our best designs this year. We have done lots of market research, user interviews, and questionnaire collection before we decided what kind of foam machine we wanted to make. With this, we developed the most innovative home foam party machine on the market.”The Tinleon Foam Party Machine boasts an array of features, including:• All-in-one design, weighing just 1.5kg• Easy to set up and move• Easy to use• Fast foaming speed• Timed power off design• Overheating protection• Ultra-low foaming cost• And much more!The company’s Indiegogo project will be launched in January 2021.For more information about Susengo’s Tinleon Foam Party Machine, please visit https://www.tinleon.com/ About SusengoSusengo’s mission is to give toys new vitality and to bring happiness to the world. The company believes that these elements, along with learning, should be a critical element in toy design and manufacturing – all of which the company strives for in developing its brick sets, foam machines, outdoor toys, indoor toys, and more.