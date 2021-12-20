Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,934 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Be on the Lookout for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Be on the Lookout for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians making last-minute gift purchases to be on the lookout for scams. The rush to purchase presents before Christmas can provide opportunities for scammers trying to take advantage of last-minute buying. The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently released tips for last-minute shoppers—echoing previous warnings from Attorney General Moody.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The last-minute buying frenzy before Christmas can create opportunities for scammers trying to steal your holiday cheer. Be extra cautious while you shop and follow a few smart-shopping tips I am releasing for Floridians looking to finish their shopping list before Santa makes his rounds.”

Attorney General Moody previously covered many of the scams and consumer tips highlighted in the FBI’s recent warning. Below is a list of a few safety steps from the Attorney General’s Consumer Alerts:

 Additionally, the FBI provides tips about buying from reputable websites and being wary of too-good-to-be-true deals. These tips are covered in Attorney General Moody’s 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide, which also contains more information about safe online shopping, how to avoid charity-related scams and a list of recalled items for consumers to stay wary of.

To access the guide in English, click here.

To access the guide in Spanish, click here.

Another safe-shopping resource for Floridians to use while finishing last-minute shopping is Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season—a brochure full of tips consumers should consider to help protect personal and financial information during the holiday season.

To view Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season, click here.
# # #

The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

You just read:

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Be on the Lookout for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.