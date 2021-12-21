Recruiting for Good Announces The Sweetest Kid of the Year in LA Jayme Johnson
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created fun award The Sweetest Kid of the Year and hired 12 year old girl to interview and write a story about Ms. Johnson.
Recruiting for Good hired The Bookworm, a 12 year old girl to interview and write a story about Jayme Johnson; this year's Sweetest Kid of the Year in LA.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started...super sweet!'"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.
Jayme Johnson is a charismatic multidimensional human being that approaches life with childlike curiosity and compassion for her fellow human family. Able to see through the eyes of others with empathy and humility, she steers her life through creative expression, human connection, community and collaboration. Firm and fair, a blend of girl next door and badass superhero, she’s a dash of genius, grit, humor, adventure, fire and spice. To know her is to love her or to hate her. But, she never disappoints. And, she is never boring. She can be counted on for brightening any space she enters and has a power and grace of a Queen. She is a serial entrepreneur, visionary, and director. She has built many organizations and communities from idea into form, materializing her own visions or as advisor and righthand woman to multiple CEOs. She exemplifies true leadership, leads by examples, walks the talk, and is someone to be humbly admired. She remains above all, a kid a heart, courageous like a fierce lion, loving and gentle like a cuddly lion, and must be digested like a fine wine. She’s not for everyone. But, those fortunate enough to cross her path are changed forever and required to be the best version of themselves. She’ll put you to the test and hold your feet to the fire.
Check out her passion work:
www.spiritualgangster.media
www.axiomreality.com
Email her at jayme@jaymejohnson.com if you’d like to hire Jayme for your project. Visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaymejohnson1 and www.jaymejohnson.com to view her work portfolio.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
