Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,018 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Announces The Sweetest Kid of the Year in LA Jayme Johnson

Are you talented, love to kickass & party for good? Send your resume to Recruiting for Good and land sweet remote tech job, enjoy exclusive Vegas rewards #landsweetjob #partyforgood #luxevegasclub www.recruitingforgood.com

Are you talented, love to kickass & party for good? Send your resume to Recruiting for Good and land sweet remote tech job, enjoy exclusive Vegas rewards #landsweetjob #partyforgood #luxevegasclub www.recruitingforgood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created fun award The Sweetest Kid of the Year and hired 12 year old girl to interview and write a story about Ms. Johnson.

Congratulations Jayme for being chosen The Sweetest Kid of the Year in LA!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created award The Sweetest Kid of the Year.

Recruiting for Good hired The Bookworm, a 12 year old girl to interview and write a story about Jayme Johnson; this year's Sweetest Kid of the Year in LA.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started...super sweet!'"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

When You Have Problems at Work…Don’t Go to Your Boss, HR, or Your Significant Other (To be heard, we are on your side). Recruiting for Good provides unadulterated phone support for career-minded talented professionals based anywhere in the United States who are seeking answers, including: insight, strategy (for promotions and raises). To Learn More Visit www.TheSweetestCareer.com or Set Up a Time to Speak with Carlos Cymerman, Please Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets in October, November, and December. Your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.

Jayme Johnson is a charismatic multidimensional human being that approaches life with childlike curiosity and compassion for her fellow human family. Able to see through the eyes of others with empathy and humility, she steers her life through creative expression, human connection, community and collaboration. Firm and fair, a blend of girl next door and badass superhero, she’s a dash of genius, grit, humor, adventure, fire and spice. To know her is to love her or to hate her. But, she never disappoints. And, she is never boring. She can be counted on for brightening any space she enters and has a power and grace of a Queen. She is a serial entrepreneur, visionary, and director. She has built many organizations and communities from idea into form, materializing her own visions or as advisor and righthand woman to multiple CEOs. She exemplifies true leadership, leads by examples, walks the talk, and is someone to be humbly admired. She remains above all, a kid a heart, courageous like a fierce lion, loving and gentle like a cuddly lion, and must be digested like a fine wine. She’s not for everyone. But, those fortunate enough to cross her path are changed forever and required to be the best version of themselves. She’ll put you to the test and hold your feet to the fire.

Check out her passion work:

www.spiritualgangster.media
www.axiomreality.com

Email her at jayme@jaymejohnson.com if you’d like to hire Jayme for your project. Visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaymejohnson1 and www.jaymejohnson.com to view her work portfolio.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jayme Johnson Positive Sweet Rapping

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Announces The Sweetest Kid of the Year in LA Jayme Johnson

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.