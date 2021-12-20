San Francisco Landlords Forced to Pay Millions for Engaging in Wrongful Evictions
In a series of recent settlements, tenants recovered over $5 million exposing wrongdoing by landlords seeking to circumvent the rules meant to protect tenantsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco’s Tenant Protections
In 1979 San Francisco enacted rent control and just cause protections in order to prevent illegal evictions and to promote stable housing. These laws allow evictions only in limited circumstances. One allowable form of eviction is if the owner of the property intends to live in the property if they act in good faith, without ulterior reasons and with honest intent.
Defendants used Sham Owners to Evict Tenants
One loophole that landlords attempt to exploit is to put individuals on title to properties to give the appearance of valid ownership. While on the surface the documents represented that the owners were valid owners seeking to move into their properties, the investigation uncovered a detailed plan of sham ownership with the primary motivation of financial gain.
While the evictions happened at different properties and involved different landlords, remarkably the facts of the cases were very similar. In each instance the true behind-the-scenes owners found stand-ins as owners to pretend that they truly wanted to live in the properties. However, these individuals were only put on title to pretend they were owners, despite never paying any monies for their interests.
After receiving the eviction notices and suspicious of their landlord’s true intentions, the tenants contacted Mark Hooshmand of the Hooshmand Law Group (HLG) to inquire about their rights. After being hired, HLG conducted a detailed investigation into the evictions. The investigation entailed extensive examination of the public records as well as records obtained in discovery concerning the landlord’s plans for the properties.
Tenants Recovers Millions in Damages
In July 2021 and August 2021, just as the cases were coming to trial, the landlords decided to settle the cases. The first settlement was for a record $2.6 million on behalf of three tenants who were wrongfully evicted from their apartments in the NOPA neighborhood of San Francisco. The second settlement was for $2.1 million for the eviction of a couple from a single apartment in the Marina district.
About Hooshmand Law Group
Hooshmand Law Group is a premier California law firm representing tenants, injured individuals and businesses who have been harmed due to the wrongdoing of others. With extensive trial experience they focus on obtaining compensation for their client’s harms. For more information please visit
Hooshmandlawgroup.com
Mark Hooshmand
Hooshmand Law Group
+1 415-423-3400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn