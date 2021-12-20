Author Melissa Mullamphy Releases Heartbreaking New Book; Offers Advice on Dealing with an Imperfect Healthcare System

‘Not in Vain, A Promise Kept’ describes the author’s mother’s 8-month battle with ovarian cancer and the medical errors that made her even sicker.

HOLMES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author Melissa Mullamphy is pleased to announce the release of her latest book, Not in Vain, A Promise Kept. Available on Amazon and other major retailers, the book relates the heartbreaking account of the numerous medical mishaps and mistakes that occurred after her mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. On a mission to share her mother’s story in the hopes that other families don’t have to face the same issues, Melissa ends each chapter by explaining to the reader what she learned from her experience, what she would do differently, and how readers need to find their voice and that they do have control and the obligation to help their loved ones during any health crisis.Melissa begins the book with a “letter to her mother” describing what has happened since she died: her grief, self-sabotage, mental illness, and how even as someone that is well studied in mental health, she felt that she failed miserably in her own actions. Explaining that grief does not fit neatly into a box as academia teaches us, Melissa suggests that although there are stages of grief, everyone handles it differently. She opens her scars for the world to see that there is no “right” way to grieve, and even those with fancy degrees and experience can be the worst patients.Melissa explains that her mother was very ill, and the family stood by her every step of the way as she became increasingly sick due to the many mistakes made. On one particular night, while her mother was suffering through yet another complication, Melissa made a promise that she would do everything in her power to prevent this from happening to others, and the idea for Not in Vain, A Promise Kept was born.“Dealing with the healthcare system can be a matter of life or death,” says Melissa. “I’m not saying that all medical and hospital staff and organizations should be feared. I’m not saying all doctors make gross errors. Of course, they are human, and we all make mistakes. I’m not saying you can’t trust what a professional tells you. But you need to be there, and you need to ask the tough questions, you need to take notes, you need to watch over your loved ones and advocate for them when they cannot or won’t.” It would help if you learned to become comfortable being uncomfortable.Melissa also writes relevant and timely blog posts on various healthcare issues ranging from COVID mandates to mental health and healthcare worker burnout, the Hippocratic oath, hospice, access to healthcare in a covid world, and patient advocacy. As devastated as she was by the standard of her mother’s care and treatment ten years ago, she is well aware that things have recently regressed even further due to COVID.The lack of proper care, according to Melissa, is not limited to just cancer patients. She recently helped a friend in a similar situation:“I have never, in my life, seen a human being suffer so bad. I was there Sunday, and within 48 hours, I came back to a shell of a man that had no cognitive ability to ask for pain medication. The pain was so intense that he forgot where he was, screamed, and begged for help. This was inhumane. I had no other alternative than to threaten the doctors that I wasn't leaving until they got him proper pain management.”“What’s happening in our healthcare system is unacceptable, but it’s reality. My mission is to help others help themselves and their loved ones by what we learned the hard way.”For more information or to subscribe to her blog and newsletter, visit Melissa’s website at https://www.melissamullamphy.com About the AuthorHaving worked in corporate America for 20 years, Melissa Mullamphy has a master’s degree in clinical psychology. She has worked in various psychiatric ER’s, ran many therapy groups, and step-down houses with MICA patients (mentally ill/chemical abusers). The author of the nonfiction children’s book, “Me, My Dog and a Sheep,’ Melissa’s most recent publication is entitled “Not in Vain, A Promise Kept,” a moving account of the negligence her mother endured during her stay in hospital after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She rewrote the book four times in ten years due to the necessity for the mental ability to put pen to paper. Finally, she became completely transparent and vulnerable through time, saying it was both a painful and therapeutic process to keep the promise she made to her mother so many years ago. It also demands accountability from the healthcare community and those who need to find their voice.The book offers lessons and tips to readers wanting to support their loved ones who find themselves at the mercy of a complicated and imperfect healthcare system.