Portable Monitors Market Size Projected to Reach USD 670.5 Million at CAGR of 25.2%, by 2027

Portable Monitors Market Size – USD 110.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising need for more efficient and advanced personal computers due to work-from-home trend is projected to drive growth for market.

The global Portable Monitors market is expected to reach a market size of USD 670.5 Million by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Portable Monitors market revenue is growing significantly due to increasing adoption of Portable Monitors across government departments and corporates globally. Portable Monitors are easy to set up, handle, and carry, and also occupy little space, which are major factors users consider before making a purchase.

Demand for Portable Monitors is growing steadily in IT companies and corporate and private offices. Availability of these monitors with advanced features such as two-in-one monitor, cost-effective touch-based monitors, and stylish Portable Monitors are factors driving growth of the market. Players in the market are investing in development of more advanced products to cater to changing customer requirements.

In recent years, majority of paper-based records have been converted or digitized. The complete shift to electronic devices by government employees in developing countries is also contributing to growth of the Portable Monitors market.

Key participants include Dell Inc., HP Inc., AOC, LLC, ASUS Computer International, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Gechic Corporation, Acer Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, BenQ Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Ltd.

Further key findings in the report

• Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Portable Monitors offer better color and contrast quality for sharper images, and are more energy-efficient than Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Portable Monitors. Faster response time in LED monitors makes it an attractive option for serious gamers.

• Video Graphics Array (VGA) is a standard monitor display interface used in most personal computers. If a monitor is VGA compatible, it can be used with most new computers. However, its ability to utilize only analog signals means it can deliver only lower quality resolution on screens.

• The online segment revenue is projected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing Internet access and high usage of e-Commerce channels by consumers. Additionally, the need for social distancing has propelled the use of online shopping channels, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global Portable Monitors market in 2019. Robust presence of advanced research infrastructure in countries in the region and high adoption of advanced electronic devices is another factor supporting market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Portable Monitors market on the basis of display, screen size, connectivity, end-use, sales channel, and region:

Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Under 14 Inch

• 14 Inch – 20 Inch

• Above 20 Inch

Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Liquid-crystal display (LCD)

• Light-emitting diode (LED)

• Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Video Graphics Array (VGA)

• Universal Serial Bus (USB)

• High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Sales channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Retail Stores

• Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Finally, all aspects of the Portable Monitors market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

