IRA Financial 1st Self-Directed Retirement Company to Launch Cash Back Reward Program
New self-directed IRA and solo 401(k) client will receive up to $200 cash back in their retirement account
We are literally giving our new clients up to $200 of extra cash to invest in cryptocurrencies and much more just for opening an account with IRA financial.”UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRA Financial Technologies, a leading financial technology self-directed IRA and 401(k) plan provider & custodian, is the first self-directed retirement company to offer self-directed IRA and solo 401(k) client will receive up to $200 cash back in their retirement account. The cash back reward program to all new IRA Financial clients will help boost their retirement accounts and provide some extra cash to make alternative asset investments, such as cryptocurrency, private placements, investment funds, private businesses, and even real estate. “We are super excited to launch the 1st cash back program in the retirement space and we believe it will incentivize more Americans to better diversify their retirement accounts by investing in alternative asset investments”, stated, Adam Bergman, Founder of IRA Financial.
— Adam Bergman Founder of IRA Financial
IRA Financial’s self-directed IRA and solo 401(k) plan platform allows investors to invest in IRS approved alternative asset investments digitally and with no account valuation or minimum balance fees. The primary advantage of using a self-directed IRA to make private IRS approved alternative asset investments, such as real estate and cryptocurrencies, is that one can diversify their retirement assets and invest in what one knows and trusts. “We are literally giving our new clients up to $200 of extra cash to invest in cryptocurrencies and much more just for opening an account with IRA financial,” stated Mr. Bergman.
IRA Financial is the market's fastest growing provider of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial has helped over 26,000 thousand clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate, cryptocurrency, and private business investments.
Adam Bergman, IRA Financial founder, has written eight books the topic of self-directed retirement plans, including, “How to use Retirement Funds to Purchase Cryptocurrencies, “The Checkbook IRA”, “Going Solo,” Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams, Solo 401(k) Plan in a Nutshell, Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell, and in God We Trust in Roth We Prosper.
