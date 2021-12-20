Submit Release
1290442 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES RTO WITH PSYGEN INDUSTRIES LTD. WILL NOT PROCEED

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1290442 B.C. Ltd. (“442 BC” or the “Company”) announces that its previously announced reverse takeover by Psygen Industries Ltd. (“Psygen”) will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.
For more information, please contact:
1290442 B.C. LTD.

Michael Lerner, CEO & Director
Telephone: 416-710-4906
Email: Mlerner10@gmail.com

Michael Lerner
1290442 BC Ltd.
email us here

