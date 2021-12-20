Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases are driving the demand for the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Rehabilitation Robotics market in each key region of the world. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Rehabilitation Robotics market. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients. One of the key factors hindering the market growth is the high cost of robotic rehabilitation devices, particularly in emerging economies.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd., received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the sale of its ReStore Exo-Suit, the first soft robotic system for stroke treatment across the U.S., which is expected to strengthen its presence in the North America region.

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

With the increasing prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, curative treatment is expected to increase, which is expected to boost the demand for upper extremity rehabilitation.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report on the global Rehabilitation Robotics market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Rehabilitation Robotics market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

Key participants include Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Exoskeleton

Assistive

Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Balance

Gait

Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Rehabilitation Robotics market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of robotic rehabilitation devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

The report presents a thorough examination of the Rehabilitation Robotics market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Rehabilitation Robotics market and its key segments?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Rehabilitation Robotics market?

