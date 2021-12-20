Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Trend, Growth, Size, Key Players & Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Trends – Advancements in technology

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to reach USD 54.75 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market revenue growth is driven by increasing popularity of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination, among other technologies. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives.

Infertility is a multi-faceted issue involving social, cultural, and economic implications, which may reach threatening extents in countries reporting lower fertility rates. According to statistics published by WHO, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally. Growing incidence of ovulation problems with irregular or no periods is a common cause of infertility in women. Increased awareness pertaining to various fertility treatments among younger generation and more women opting for such fertility treatments is driving growth of the market. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced a two-year collaboration with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and targets discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for catering high unmet demand. A new hub in Boston was created which will bring experts from both companies and the focus is to investigate molecular structures, develop functional genomic systems and create tools to study embryo implantation among others.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles that use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Some major players in the market report include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd.

There is a higher prevalence of infertility among the male population across the globe. Rising stress levels, shift towards sedentary lifestyle, and increasing incidence of obesity is resulting in fertility issues, which is propelling growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. A significant cause of infertility among the global population is Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), predominantly gonorrhea, and chlamydia. These diseases can cause damage or scarring of the fallopian tubes in women and blockage and scarring of the reproductive structures (e.g., ejaculatory ducts), resulting in infertility.

Based on the types, the Assistive Reproductive Technology market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Assistive Reproductive Technology from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

The global Assistive Reproductive Technology market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry. The global Assistive Reproductive Technology market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Assistive Reproductive Technology market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Assistive Reproductive Technology market during the estimated period?

Thank you for reading our report.

