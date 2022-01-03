Baltimore Survivor and Community Activist Jamal Lee Creates Road to Freedom and “Self-Determined Recovery”

Self Determined Recovery Organization Self Determined Recovery

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a subculture in America that lives on the fringe of society. People who have lost their way. People who struggle everyday just to survive. In 2018, Self-Determined Recovery Organization was founded to help bring some light to those who live in the shadows. Self-Determined Recovery Organization is the product of founder, Jamal Lee, who recounts, “We began in 2018 as an organization that provides transitional and supportive housing for young adult men, ages 21 to 55, veterans, citizens recovering from drug use, returning citizens (reentry), or individuals that are diagnosed with behavioral health symptoms and substance abuse.”

Unfortunate circumstances have made this program near and dear to Mr. Lee’s heart; since the murder of his older brother, an Army veteran who had served his country with honor for several years. He was a very generous soul who suffered from behavioral health issues and became a victim of police violence in the midst of having a behavioral health crisis. According to Addiction.com, “Many veterans turn to substance abuse to self-medicate and numb their pain. More than 20% of veterans with PTSD also suffer from an addiction to, or a dependence on, drugs or alcohol.”

The murder of his brother in 2009 sparked Jamal to direct his efforts in a positive way toward helping his community, considering such tragedies. At that moment, Mr. Lee purposed, “to make sure others get the treatment and aid they need, so their families won’t experience the pain and suffering that I or my family did.” Joined by his co-founder Jamal Connor, this dynamic duo is making a difference in the region.

Self-Determined Recovery Organization currently employs 10 people and has plans to expand to 25 employees in 2022. This dedicated team of professionals is serious about recovery and investing their time in changing their client’s life. They encourage the residents with the motto; “You are Your GPS to Recovery.” Self-Determined Recovery Organization was formed to meet a need in the community. Now they are making strides in establishing a safe, affordable and decent space for individuals that suffer with co-occurring conditions. A recent report by Abell.com states, “Baltimore City is beset by a significant drug abuse problem that is continuing to worsen. The State of Maryland estimates that more than 62,000 people in Baltimore City — approximately one in every 12 city residents — are in need of substance (including alcohol) abuse treatment.”

Self-Determined Recovery Organization is a haven where this forgotten demographic can get the help and support they need to live an ordinary and productive life. The facility is a well-appointed accredited (ACHC) live-in facility, where residents enjoy personal one-on-one therapy with on-staff counselors. Residents also enjoy Direct Care workers who are there to assist them with their independent recovery plan. In addition, all recovery plans are developed by a dedicated licensed therapist and overseen by our clinically licensed counselor. In the words of Mr. Jamal Lee, “If I could impact the world through my business, I would hope to ensure that any and all individuals who suffer from co-occurring conditions have a clean and safe place to address their personal trauma.”

For more information contact Jamal Lee at 410-802-8477.