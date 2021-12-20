Breath Analyzers Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of smartphone based breath analyzers and growing number of approvals from various regulatory bodies

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Breath Analyzers Market will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Factors like increasing alcohol and substance abuse coupled with strict government laws are the major factors driving market growth. Growing number of approvals from restrictive bodies like the European Commission and U.S. FDA, along with increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers is accelerating the market growth. There are innovative product offerings by major companies operating in the market, particularly for medical applications, are anticipated to fuel the growth of breath analyzers market across the globe throughout the forecast period. However, despite the multiple advantages of breath analyzers, issues like discrepancy in results and hygiene considerations pose major threats to the expansion of this market.

The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Breath Analyzers market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In March 2020, Cannabix Technologies Inc., a marijuana breath analyzer developer based out of Canada, developed the version 2 of their already existing THC Breath Analyzer (THCBA). The THCBA now has better and attractive features like single-stage direct breath capability and single-hand ergonomic design. During testing, it has been noticed that the device is capable of providing results in under 5 minutes.

With a progressive CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific in likely to exhibit a profitable share of the industry owing to untapped market potential and increasing awareness about technologically advanced and commercially available products.

Breath analyzers are also gaining traction because of the increasing demand for effective BAC (blood alcohol content) level measuring devices at workplace coupled with its non-invasive nature. It is a vital tool for tuberculosis, observance medicine, alcohol, bronchial asthma, and other diseases. According to our analysts, it is projected that the demand for this technique is ought to rise perpetually. However, inexact analysis is likely to cause incorrect diagnosing which is a major restraint of the market. Emerging markets across the globe are focusing on dual sensor technology which has potential to drive the market in future.

Key participants include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

Based on the types, the Breath Analyzers market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Breath Analyzers from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

The global Breath Analyzers market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Breath Analyzers Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fuel cell technology

Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

Chemical crystal technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alcohol detection

Drug abuse detection

Tuberculosis detection

Asthma detection

Others

The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry. The global Breath Analyzers market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Breath Analyzers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Breath Analyzers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers

4.2.2.2. Growing number of approvals and quality certifications from regulatory bodies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Awareness regarding accuracy and hygiene

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Breath Analyzers Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fuel cell technology

5.1.2. Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

5.1.3. Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

5.1.4. Chemical crystal technology

5.1.5. Others

Continue....

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Breath Analyzers market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Breath Analyzers market during the estimated period?

