Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The increasing number of renal failure due to hypertension, stress, and diabetes mellitus globally, are the major factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.73 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include higher incidences of kidney diseases, lifestyle diseases & chronic diseases that affect the function of the kidneys of removing the waste product from the blood. Technological advancement in healthcare equipment & diagnosis solutions and higher investment in the healthcare systems are some of the supplementary factors that help drive the market growth. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Peritoneal Dialysis market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

A higher preference for the peritoneal dialysis over the most common system of dialysis called hemodialysis has been a crucial reason behind the higher enforcement of this market. The drastic difference in the lifestyle flexibility & independence, reduced restriction in the diet, long-lasting residual kidney functioning compared to hemodialysis are some of the reasons the patients and the doctors are now being more inclined towards the peritoneal dialysis. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry.

Key players in the market Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2019, Baxter International Inc. revealed its planning for higher investment in its manufacturing of peritoneal dialysis (PD) technologies situated in the United States. Renal care is the most prominent source of income for the company, and investment in such a sector would expeditiously increase the market value of the company.

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), with its machine-free performances and higher efficacy in daily activity, have been extensively preferred and occupies a higher market share compared to Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD).

The global market landscape of Peritoneal Dialysis is expected to remain in a very competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players. Based on the types, the Peritoneal Dialysis market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. The study performs a historical assessment of the Peritoneal Dialysis from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

The global Peritoneal Dialysis market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market on the basis of Product, Type, End-User :

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry. The global Peritoneal Dialysis market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of hypertension & diabetes

4.2.2.2. Technological advancement in healthcare industry

4.2.2.3. Higher preference for the peritoneal dialysis over the hemodialysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Constraint in efficient implementation

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

5.1.2. Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Continue...

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Peritoneal Dialysis market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Peritoneal Dialysis market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Peritoneal Dialysis market during the estimated period?

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

