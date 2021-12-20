Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing industry. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Besides, the increasing investments by governments to implement advanced therapeutic technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, The expensive equipment and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast timeframe. The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions.

Key participants include Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

To get a sample copy of the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/156

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilent’s product portfolio and its presence in North America.

Cell-free fetal DNA is a non-invasive procedure and therefore does not pose a health risk of CVS (chorionic villus sampling) or amniocentesis, like pain and any slight chance of infection. Due to these benefits, the cell-free fetal DNA segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market, in 2019.

The MPSS technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a CAGR of 26.7%, owing to the advantage of producing a measurable profile of gene expression in cells or tissues.

To learn more details about the Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

Circulating tumor DNA

Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MPSS

t-MPS

SNP

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transplantation

Gynecology

Oncology

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/156

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidents of chronic disease

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of standardization

4.2.3.2. Unfavorable legal and regulatory rules

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

5.1.2. Circulating tumor DNA

5.1.3. Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Continue...

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/156

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Human Microbiome Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-market

Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market

Asthma Spacers Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/asthma-spacers-market

Population Health Management Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/population-health-management-solutions-market

Isoflavones Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/isoflavones-market

Neurostimulation Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurostimulation-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs