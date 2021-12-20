Global T-cell Lymphoma Market to Surpass US$ 2,495.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global T-cell lymphoma market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,627.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global T-cell Lymphoma Market:

Key trends in the market include growing incidence of T-cell lymphoma, increasing approval of novel products, and increasing research and development activities for development of newer T-cell lymphoma therapeutics. These key trends are expected to aid in the growth of global T-cell lymphoma market.

For instance, in June 2020, Ruijin Hospital, China, initiated a phase II clinical trial study to evaluate the efficacy, tolerability and safety of cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (CHOP) drug in combination therapy for treatment of patients diagnosed with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) as PTCL does not have a standard treatment therapy. This clinical study is aimed at improving treatment and prognosis of patients suffering from PTCL. This study is expected to be completed by June 2024, and is expected to help propel the global T-cell lymphoma market.

Moreover, increasing approvals of novel products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) injection in combination with chemotherapy for treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in adult patients. Adcetris is manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited which is a Japan based pharmaceutical company.

Furthermore, philanthropy funding initiatives by government or non-profit organizations to support its research and development activities in the field of lymphoma therapeutics is expected to fuel the global T-cell lymphoma market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program (LLS TAP), a U.S. based non-profit health organization announced new investments of US$ 10 million each to funded companies for development of new and improved immunotherapies for treating blood cancer.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global T-cell lymphoma market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period, owing to rising product approvals by regulatory authorities for treatment of T-cell lymphoma. For instance, in September 2021, the U.S. FDA granted an extended orphan drug status to active ingredient hypericin manufactured by Soligenix, a late stage biopharmaceutical company for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma beyond cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Among therapy, chemotherapy segment is expected to account for largest market share in 2021, owing to rapid research to discover new chemotherapy drugs for treatment of T-cell lymphoma. For instance, in October 2021, National Health Research Institutes, Taiwan, initiated a clinical trial study to evaluate the efficiency of Lenalidomide and Gemcitabine to be used as a combination drug therapy in treatment of Peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL). This study is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global T-cell lymphoma market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Genmab A/S, Seagen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, Elorac, Acrotech Biopharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Lymphoma Type: Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma



Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma Angio-immuno-blastic T-cell Lymphoma Others (Intestinal T-cell Lymphoma, Follicular T-cell lymphoma, etc.)



T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Therapy : Radiotherapy Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Stem Cell Transplantation Others (Antiviral Therapy, etc.)

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



