Has The 48-Volt Battery In Your Mercedes Failed? - Battery Defect Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Defect Investigation On Behalf Of Owners & Lessees Of 2019-2022 Mercedes E-Class, Mercedes CLS-Class, Mercedes GLE 450 & GLS 450 Vehicles

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer class action claims on behalf of owners and lessees of 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLE 450, and Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 vehicles.

The investigation concerns battery failure of the 48-Volt battery in certain Mercedes vehicles, which can cause a vehicle not to start, thereby requiring towing and/or battery replacement.

OWNERS AND LESSEES OF MERCEDES-BENZ VEHICLES WHO HAVE EXPERIENCED BATTERY FAILURE ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C., JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BATTERY DEFECT INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud or deception.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com

You just read:

Has The 48-Volt Battery In Your Mercedes Failed? - Battery Defect Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801 jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Has The 48-Volt Battery In Your Mercedes Failed? - Battery Defect Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Mercedes-Benz 48-Volt Battery Defect Investigation – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Consumer Claims
Were You An Engineer Or Skilled Employee At An Aerospace Company Anytime From 2011 To 2019? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
View All Stories From This Author