Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market Statistics: Rising Investment Opportunities for Major Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- Postpartum hemorrhage is the most common form of obstetric hemorrhage and is one of the leading cause of maternal mortality. According to the data revealed by WHO, about one quarter of the maternal deaths occur due to postpartum hemorrhage. Postpartum hemorrhage is classified as primary PPH where blood loss is less than 500 ml and secondary PPH having blood loss more than 500ml. Currently, active management of third labor is practiced for preventing PPH which is administered directly after the child birth.
The factors that are expected to drive the growth of the PPH market are: increasing incidence of pregnancy related complications, such as multiple pregnancies, inverted uterus, and large baby size; increasing risk factors which cause PPH, such as uterine atony, trauma, retained placenta, and bleeding disorders; and technological advancements in the recently approved devices. However, the lack of trained professionals and healthcare services in developing countries hamper the market growth.
In Uterine balloon tamponade segment, Foley Catheter is projected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 7.8%, as they are cost effective devices. On the other hand, Bakri balloon tamponade is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the PPH devices as they can be easily used in low resource settings and is effective in stopping hemorrhage.
Uterine balloon tamponade accounted for a major share in the world PPH devices in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of PPH cases, increasing awareness among women regarding postpartum hemorrhage and presence of advanced healthcare facilities in developed countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of PPH cases and high rate of anemia among pregnant women in the region.
Key findings of the study:
-Uterine balloon tamponade was the highest revenue-generating segment, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
- In the uterine balloon tamponade devices, Foley catheter is projected to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022.
- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in PPH market by 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%
- Germany and France accounted for about one-third share of the Europe PPH devices market.
- North America was the highest revenue generating region accounting for one-third of the overall market.
In North America, Mexico was the fastest growing region in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the period. The U.S. on the other hand was the highest revenue generating country of the region. In Europe, Italy was the fastest growing country during the forecast period while Germany was the top revenue generating country of the region. China was the highest revenue generating country of the Asia-Pacific region. While in LAMEA region, Brazil was the highest revenue generating segment.
The key players profiled in this report include Utah Medical Products, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Bactiguard AB, Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), 3RD Stone Design, Inc., Zoex Niasg, Vitality Medical. Revmedx Inc. and Inpress Technologies.
