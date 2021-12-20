Don't Be a Grumpy Grinch with Holiday Heartburn

Dr. Ken Redcross, MD offers tips to help with heartburn and other digestive ailments.

Taking Heartburn Out of the Holidays

Beloved holiday favorites like rich desserts, roasted meats, spicy casseroles, and sugary treats can often leave a painful, burning feeling in your chest or throat. Some of our favorite traditional meals can trigger heartburn or acid reflux, where the acid in your stomach rises into your esophagus and irritates the sensitive tissues in your throat. But how can you stop the burning and churning so you can enjoy your favorite tastes of the holiday season? Dr. Ken Redcross offers some practical tips on how you can beat the burn and bloat.



Loosen your clothing. You don’t want anything tight pressing upon your abdomen that could cause acid to rise into your esophagus. A tight belt, snug-fitting shirt or shapewear can exacerbate the condition.



Stand up straight. Let gravity do its magic. Put less pressure on the lower part of your esophagus and keep acid down in your stomach by standing or remaining upright especially after eating. Never lie down after a meal even if the fuzzy blanket looks inviting!



Find ways to unwind. Anxiety and stress can cause poor digestion so make time to exercise or indulge in some relaxing activities. Work more “me time” and self-care into your holiday schedule.



Elevate your body. Lying flat may worsen your heartburn so elevate your body from the waist up with pillows to get a better night’s sleep.



Limit coffee intake. Certain beverages like coffee can increase stomach acids and relax the lower esophageal sphincter. Cut back a cup or two, or switch to a darker roast or a cold brew, which are both less acidic.



Be selective about beverages. Alcohol can make the stomach produce more acid and irritate tissues in the esophagus. Especially triggering are alcoholic drinks that contain peppermint, chocolate or coffee or are made with citrus-type juices. If you must indulge, drink in moderation and choose clear alcohols that are lower in acidity like gin, tequila, and vodka. Red wine has less acidity than white. Also, avoid sugary and carbonated soft drinks.



Use plant-powered homeopathic medicines. Boiron Acidil meltaway tablets can help relieve occasional heartburn, acid indigestion, bloating, or upset stomach.* The unflavored plant-powered tablets easily melt in your mouth without water, making them perfect for when you are away from home. They can be taken before or after meals. For bloating, pressure, discomfort, and pain associated with gas, use Boiron Gasalia meltaway tablets.* They are also formulated with plant-based active ingredients and designed to work on gas in both the upper and lower digestive tract.



Keep portions small. Overeating is a surefire way to provoke indigestion. Large meals stretch the stomach, which can make you feel uncomfortable, as well as cause stomach acid to travel into your esophagus. Instead, pace yourself with smaller portions spread throughout the party.



Eat and drink more slowly. Unchewed food is harder to digest, which can lead to stomach pain and bloating. Chewing thoroughly can also prevent you from swallowing air, which can develop into gas. Allow your stomach to tell your brain that it is full by slowing down mealtime and savoring each bite.



Skip the midnight snack. Are festive party leftovers tempting you? Don’t eat them right before bed so your stomach has time to digest. Ideally wait a few hours after eating before hitting the sack. If snacking is a must, avoid anything with caffeine or alcohol, and chocolate or spicy foods. Opt for minimally processed foods that are nutritious like nuts or berries.

