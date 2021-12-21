Terrasolid maps the world in 3D – 3D PluraView monitors visualize in Stereo

Passive beam splitter technology for demanding GIS workflows: The 3D PluraView monitor from Schneider Digital.

The symbiosis of TerraStereo and the 3D PluraView from Schneider Digital ensures a visualization experience of point clouds in the highest 3D stereo quality.

MIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For consistent and precise digital GIS and photogrammetry workflows, raw data must first be converted into integrable and thus valuable information components that meet the requirements of the respective application environments. The 3D point cloud processing modules from the Finnish software provider Terrasolid , such as TerraScan, TerraModeler, TerraMatch, TerraPhoto and TerraStereo, are highly developed, intelligent and powerful applications. They are able to process and model laser points with their XYZ coordinates at high speed and can also display the result in 3D-stereo. During the last 20 years, the capabilities of the available LiDAR hardware has developed rapidly together with the capabilities of the processing software, with Terrasolid applications at the forefront.The variety of LiDAR applications has developed rapidly within just a few years: surveyors and civil engineers use 3D point clouds for terrain modeling, for the construction and monitoring of bridges, dams, high-voltage power lines, as well as for determining the quality of road surfaces, for high-precision measurement with millimeter accuracy of railway tracks and the entire railway infrastructure. City planners receive very precise information about the existing vegetation in cities, and precise reference points for building measurements are recorded at the same time. Archaeologists use precise and RGB-textured LiDAR data to record and reconstruct important cultural monuments.Use cases develop due to the increasing diversity and rapid development of LiDAR data acquisition scanners. Very small but precise airborne laser scanners are available for 'Unmanned Aerial Systems' (UAS), often also referred to as 'drones'. In larger, single or twin-engine aircraft, very powerful LiDAR instruments are used for greater altitudes and for covering large areas. On the ground (terrestrial), LiDAR data acquisition begins with very small scanners that are hand-held and are therefore ultra-mobile, or - somewhat larger and very precise - laser measurement heads installed on tripods with a range of several hundred meters. These are used in combination with digital cameras, often mounted on vehicle roofs, for fast, mobile LiDAR data acquisition.The dual-screen, stereoscopic 3D PluraView monitors from Schneider Digital visualize these point clouds in the highest 3D-stereo display quality and are ‘plug & play’ compatible with the TerraStereo software by Terrasolid. Users benefit from flicker-free, pixel-precise visualization with resolutions of up to 4K per screen and eye. The 3D PluraView monitors are the perfect visualization solution for comfortable work with high-resolution LiDAR data in all 3D-stereo and VR / AR desktop application areas. The compatibility of TerraStereo with the 3D PluraView monitor family has now been officially certified by the manufacturer Schneider Digital.The LiDAR applications from the Finnish software company Terrasolid are the world's leading platform for the processing and visualization of point clouds. As a company, Terrasolid has been successfully established in the geodata market for more than 30 years and has been the global market leader specifically with LiDAR software solutions for more than 20 years now.Visualize, analyze, calculate and extract LiDAR dataTerraStereo is specifically tailored for the 3D-stereo visualization of data from every Terrasolid workflow and can be combined with all other Terrasolid software products. The workflow with software products from the Terrasolid family usually begins with TerraScan. TerraScan manages, processes and visualizes all types of point clouds. The application offers various import and project structuring tools for very large amounts of data. With this powerful tool, complex buildings, landscapes as well as road and cable networks can be reliably measured, vectorized and precisely modeled in 3D.Terrasolid's software products combine the processing of LiDAR and RGB-I image data from terrestrial and airborne laser scanning systems. Terrasolid is neither limited to certain data applications nor to specific laser scanning or camera systems. From calibration to comparing and merging of input data to the creation of final 3D vector models, ortho-images with TerraPhoto, terrain representations with and without natural vegetation, the software applications are highly flexible and offer powerful solutions, e.g. for surveying and construction, cartography, photogrammetry and surface analysis, but also for archeology, research and urban development.For the spatial viewing and measurement of 3D models, TerraStereo relies on the detailed, high-contrast 3D-stereo display of passive, double-screen beamsplitter systems, the 3D PluraView series from Schneider Digital. These high-end displays are the de-facto industry standard for all stereo-capable LiDAR, photogrammetry and GIS applications. The color representation of RGB-textured point clouds is truly amazing on the powerful and innovative 3D-stereo display systems from Schneider Digital.Impressively present intelligent point clouds and edit preciselyWith screen diagonals up to 28“, the 3D PluraView monitors deliver highly detailed, stereoscopic 3D visualizations. Thanks to one monitor per eye, they offer up to 4K stereoscopic resolution and brilliant image brightness. Their optimal ergonomics and passive polarization filter technology ensures fatigue-free work even in normal daylight office conditions. Not only Terrasolid users appreciate the easy handling of the 3D PluraView monitors: 3D models can be easily displayed and easily measured or edited with a 3D mouse. Terrasolid users benefit from mature 3D visualization technology with the 3D PluraView monitors, established throughout the geospatial industry for many years.Schneider Digital is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of customized hardware solutions for graphics-intensive computer applications and offers complete workplace solutions for the calculation and visualization of large data sets to professional users in the areas of GIS and photogrammetry. The powerful performance of Schneider Digital workstations, in combination with innovative high-end displays, have ensured fast and precise workflows in geospatial applications for over 25 years. Any 3D modeling workflow, no matter how complex, turns into an impressive presentation and a remarkable, high-resolution working model on a 3D PluraView monitor. Together with the high-end displays from Schneider Digital, professional users of the high-performance Terrasolid software suite get a complete package that is fine-tuned at the highest level. Measuring, capturing, analyzing and visualizing 3D data is not only convenient with these combined and innovative technologies, it also adds real to any demanding GIS workflow. For this reason, Schneider Digital has now officially certified TerraStereo for 3D-stereo visualization with its 3D PluraView monitors.

