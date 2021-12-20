External Defibrillators Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis Till 2023

The External Defibrillators Market is expected to garner $7,512 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "External Defibrillators Market by Product Type [Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD)] and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global market was valued at $4,345 million in 2016 and is expected to garner $7,512 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023. Automated External defibrillators (AEDs) segment accounted for more than five-sevenths share of the global market in 2016.

External defibrillators are devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patients heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. The major factors that boost the market growth include technological advancements such as advent of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for public access places, rise in incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, and growth in awareness toward public access defibrillators worldwide.

Wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCDs) is poised to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the non-invasive nature and increased demand of home healthcare for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest. Wearable external defibrillator segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 11.3% from 2017-2023.

Key Findings of External Defibrillators Market:

• In 2016, automated external defibrillators (AEDs) led the overall external defibrillator market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

• The AEDs segment occupied the highest share in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8%, in terms of volume.

• North America was the leading consumer of external defibrillators in 2016, both in terms of value and volume, followed by Europe.

• Japan is expected to lead market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016, growing at a CAGR 8.9% from 2017-2023.

