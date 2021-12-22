Mindshare Labs and Sunny 505 have launched the Santa Fe County Experience App for Santa Fe County
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindshare Labs, in partnership with Santa Fe County and Sunny 505, is pleased to announce the release of their latest mobile app -the Santa Fe County Experience App for iPhone and Android. This app is completely free for users to download and use and is also compatible with most current mobile devices. The app showcases more than 150 experiences that can be had within Santa Fe County. These range from outdoor activities, local businesses as well as a host of pre-made itineraries or day trips.
What can we expect from the Santa Fe County Experience App?
Through the company’s app, tourists and locals will be able to tailor their itinerary and easily navigate through local business. The app will allow smartphone users to “experience Santa Fe County like never before”, the app is designed to satisfy the craving of explorers who are in search of outdoor experiences, authentic adventures as well as for those who are looking for day trip itineraries that are filled with history, culture, world-renowned art, and the most distinguished cuisine experience that New Mexico has on offer.
This app will act as a digital guide for Android and IOS users and provides explorers with:
-Thrilling itineraries for those on day trips
-Ale & Spirits Trail for those who want to get a little trip-sy
-Exploring the Turquoise Trail
-Pathways Through Paradise
-Trails Through Time
-Where Traditions Run Deep
-Parks & Monuments
-A Feast of Elevated Flavors
-Local Favorite Trails to Hike and Bike
-Exhilarating outdoor adventures and activities
-Immersive authentic experiences
-Historic/cultural/outdoor sites and interests
Mindshare Labs Partnership With The Santa Fe County Economic Development Division
This news proves very exciting as the app joins the suite of free apps available to the public that is focused on various parts of the County – an initiative that was started by The Santa Fe County Economic Development Division. The launch of the app follows the revamp of the pilot “Trails” app – which was also developed by Mindshare Labs – that now shows the location of the user on the trail, profile elevations, trailheads, and parking areas. The second app added to the suite was the outdoor adventure app which shows the specific locations for various outdoor activities as well as information regarding hours of operation, possible fee charges, and where to park.
This makes The Santa Fe County Experience app the 3rd in the suite of apps that are specifically targeted to the county. Its app’s itineraries are developed by Sunny 505 and suggest locations for users to visit whilst they are in a specific section of the County. For instance, the “Exploring the Turquoise Trail” gives the visitor a taste of what they will experience along this scenic and historic Byway to Cerrillos and Madrid. It suggests places to visit and eat and even to take in a spa treatment at a local resort. The app is available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
What Does This Mean For Santa Fe County Businesses?
Since the app encourages visitors to explore and support local establishments, the app will prove as a useful asset to local businesses. The app’s developers have stated that in the near future, A “swag” offer will also be added to encourage a collection of “points” that will be redeemable for fabulous gifts.
The app is intended to increase tourist interest in the county’s hidden gems and promote local businesses to help increase revenue streams. The app is open to any Santa Fe County business that wishes to be featured. Local businesses can request to be included in the app’s database by submitting their listing at sfcountyexperience.com.
More about Mindshare Labs
Mindshare Labs, Inc. is an award-winning web development agency that focuses on web design, programming, internet consultations, brand identity development as well as search engine optimization. The company aims to provide “captivating interactive solutions that increase the brand recognition and effectiveness of your organization.”
