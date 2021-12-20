UniFarm launches Cohort 31 on Binance Smart Chain (BSC)
UniFarm Cohort 31 went live on Binance Smart Chain with projects like $GLB, $MYNE, $ORE, $FIT and $CANU
I'm glad to announce Cohort 31. In the last 10 months, we've rigorously worked to launch new cohorts every week by partnering with over 95+ projects achieving a TVL of $125 Million so far.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group farming staking protocol UniFarm, announced the launch of its Cohort 31 which went live on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with leading DeFi projects including BeGlobal Finance ($GLB), ItsMyneClub ($MYNE), Ore Network ($ORE), Fractal Trade ($FIT), Cannumo ($CANU) and UniFarm ($UFARM) - latter being the project itself.
— Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
UniFarm’s easy-to-use interface allows its users to farm numerous project tokens where they can stake and unstake assets (with a reset) at any time. Unlike traditional farming, UniFarm offers diversification to its token holders by allowing multiple token farming options hence the motto “Stake One, Farm More”. This strategy plays a vital role in reducing volatility and potential risks faced during farming, resulting in enhancing the overall return to the user’s crypto portfolio. This also means a higher reward gain for farmers and stakers. So far, UniFarm has a Total Value Locked of $125 Million+ in a span of 10 months.
As a user, while farming at UniFarm, one can achieve an APY of up to 250% while retaining the custodianship of their tokens. Users also have complete control of personal token activity; hence tokens are not subjected to market exposure. One can unstake their tokens once the farm is over and attain maximum profit. The project has completed 30 cohorts till now, with over 90+ projects participating in pools across three networks: Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon.
Introducing UniFarm Cohort 31
UniFarm Cohort 31 will span 180 days and payout an APY of 36% to 180%, depending on how long you stay staked. The total prize pool for this cohort is $250,000, with $50,000 going to each project. Tokens worth $500k can be staked per project.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
BeGlobal Finance
BeGlobal.finance is a preferred DeFi platform that integrates all DeFi features in one place. One can swap, stake, earn NFTs, lend/borrow, launch tokens, etc. all at one place with their platform. They offer utilities like Automated Market Maker (AMM-Swap), Yield-farming (LPs and rewards), NFT governance, Yield optimizer with multiple strategies, vested and locked $GLOBAL vaults to increase APR dramatically, Earn tokens by staking $GLOBAL, Leveraged farming, Gamification, and much more.
ItsMyneClub
ItsMyneClub is a Social-plus marketplace for buying and trading officially licensed digital sports collectibles (NFTs). The platform enables NFT enthusiasts to “Talk NFTs, Trade NFTs”. Furthermore, the NFT minting process for ITSMYNE consumes less energy than NFT minting on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a green initiative focused on providing a sustainable blockchain future for all participants.
Ore Network
The Open Rights Foundation (Ore Network) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the ORE Network community, driving utility for related technologies the ORE Token. It is strongly committed to making the world a better place and is guided by a strong sense of social justice, diversity and inclusion. It encourages network participants to use carbon-neutral hosting providers and to set aside funds to cover the carbon impact of the ORE Protocol.
Fractal Trade
Fractal Trade is a Yield Farming platform that offers its users a one stop shop for all activities related to the native FIT(Fractal Investment Token) token: Buy, Sell, Stake, Earn! FIT token supports both Binance Smart Chain and Polygon networks
Cannumo
Cannumo emerges as a solution for people to participate in an ever-growing cannabis industry with ease! It intends to do so with its three first-of-a-kind applications i.e. Cannumo GrowFunding, Cannumo CBD and Cannumo Wallet. Cannumo team has one of the best track records in Europe, where they have raised over $50 million for different projects. Cannumo is a first-in-the-world solution for the biggest existing problems in the cannabis industry. This is our first crypto moonshots project from this growing industry.
UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the best DeFi projects to provide investors with value. UniFarm allows you to stake a single token in exchange for a large number of high-quality tokens, ensuring that your portfolio is automatically diversified in addition to a fantastic APY.
