Increasing Indonesia's Trade Potential, Indonesia Eximbank Brings Indonesian SMEs to Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to increase trade potential, the Government of Indonesia has made various efforts. Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity to open pathways in boosting Indonesia's export transactions. At this exhibition, Indonesia will promote the potential of trade, investment, and tourism to the world. To increase national export and support Indonesia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Indonesia Eximbank which function as the Ministry of Finance's Special Mission Vehicle (SMV) brings 13 SMEs from various sectors. The 13 SMEs products will be showcased in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance Week on 17 -23 December 2021.
Corporate Secretary of Indonesia Eximbank, Agus Windiarto mentioned that there are at least 3 (three) main Consulting Services programs to increase the capacity of SMEs, namely the Coaching Program for New Exporters (CPNE) - a one-year training program to create new exporters, Marketing Handholding - a program aims to accelerate exports by providing access to the Global Marketplace for SMEs and Foreign Exchange Villages - community development programs for a commodity-based region.
"We collaborate with the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia to bring 13 SMEs to Expo 2020 Dubai. The 13 SMEs came from the three Indonesia Eximbank’s assistance programs, namely CPNE, Marketing Handholding, and Foreign Exchange Villages. The sectors are also diverse, such as coconut products, handicrafts, food and beverages, and plantations. The aim is, of course, to help increase Indonesia's trade potential”, said Agus Windiarto.
Although there is no transaction target at Expo 2020 Dubai, Indonesia Eximbank hopes that this exhibition can open new opportunities to unlock Indonesia's trade potential. In addition, during the pandemic period, Indonesia Eximbank also consistently provides training and assistance to SMEs. Through the consulting service program, the program has succeeded in creating 75 new exporters, bringing 49 SMEs into the global marketplace whilst creating 6 foreign exchange villages.
