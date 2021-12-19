Otzi's Odyssey - The Troubled Soul of a Neolithic Iceman Book Viral review Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist

A Review Of Otzi's Odyssey By Neil Perry Gordon

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BookViral Review:

Gripping throughout, Otzi’s Odyssey finds Neil Perry Gordon at his very best with mercurially vivid human and otherworldly encounters and an original narrative that’s sure to capture the imagination.

With Gordon’s previous releases including The Bomb Squad and Hope City, his readers know he isn’t an author to dish up archetypal historical novels and Otzi’s Odyssey certainly isn’t an exception!

Decidedly dark, with a lighter injection of humour courtesy of Otzi’s take on our modern world, Gordon certainly knows how to build a visually powerful tale whilst ensuring the definitive devices of Metaphysical & Visionary Fiction are ever present.

From concept to execution his plot is flawless and his inventiveness hard to deny as he confidently navigates multiple threads to create a delightfully disquieting sense of time and place which lingers long beyond the page.

Gordon’s choice of protagonist could have come unstuck but Otzi being out of step with our modern era makes him particularly intriguing. Allowing his character to evolve throughout the story whilst finding an equitable balance between philosophical expression and the mechanics of telling an enthralling story.

This aspect of Gordon’s novel is further supported by a host of superb supporting characters like the soul hunter Creyak and Miko the Seer which encourage us not only to reflect on the nature of our souls but the meaning of redemption and our wider place in the universe.

A rousing and evocative release from Gordon, Otzi’s Odyssey is a gem to be savoured from an author at the top of his game. Not to be missed, it is highly recommended!

Book summary:

Ötzi’s Odyssey – The Troubled Soul of a Neolithic Iceman, opens in the year 1991 with the remarkable sighting of a mummified man, half frozen in glacial ice, whom two hikers stumble upon. Along with this profound archeological discovery, the soul of this five-thousand-year-old iceman is awakened.

Ötzi the iceman’s adventure takes him to the modern era, where his observant soul tries to comprehend why it remains tethered to the frozen mummy, as well as to make sense of a technologically advanced world. The story then returns to 3300 BCE, to the life and times of clan chief Bhark as he lives with his family in a peaceful village upon stilt homes clinging to the shore of the great Lake Neith, located in the shadows of ominous Similaun Mountain.

Bhark and his family are ambushed by his rival Shadrach, who insists that he, not Bhark, is the clan’s rightful heir. A subsequent encounter with the soul hunter Creyak, who promises to return to Bhark all that was lost, sends our hero on a perilous journey into the four demonic realms of Gehenna. Along the way, he receives wisdom from Miko the Seer and guidance from his clairvoyant daughter, Amica, both of whom have the power to pierce the veil that separates the upper and lower spiritual realms, while Bhark fights for the salvation—and ultimate redemption—of his eternal soul.