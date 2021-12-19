Gatchalian to NEA: Provide immediate aid to electric coops in Odette-hit areas

To expedite the repair of power lines and other damaged electricity infrastructure, Senator Win Gatchalian urged the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to immediately tap the Electric Cooperatives Emergency and Resiliency Fund (ECERF) in order to provide relief to electric cooperatives affected by Typhoon Odette.

The Senate Energy Committee Chairperson said ECERF was allocated P200 million for this year.

"Sa lakas ng pinsala ng bagyong Odette, huwag naman sanang umabot pa ng pasko ang brownout sa ilang lugar sa bansa. Nananawagan ako sa NEA na gawan ng paraan ang pinangangambahan ng mga kababayan natin upang makapagdiwang sila ng pasko nang normal," Gatchalian said.

While it was earlier reported that some areas may have no electricity until Christmas, the Department of Energy (DOE) said it would do its best to restore power in affected areas.

The senator said the immediate restoration of power lines will make it easier to make an accurate assessment of the extent of devastation and the needed coordination for the provision of emergency relief to displaced families.

Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of the ECERF Law, said that Republic Act No. 11039 was designed specifically to provide immediate financial assistance to electric cooperatives for the rehabilitation of damaged power lines and distribution facilities.

This will also prevent electric cooperatives (ECs) from passing on to consumers the rehabilitation costs in their monthly electricity bills, he said.

"With the existence of this fund program and the availability of funds, we can ensure the normalization of power supply in the affected provinces the soonest possible time," Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian nanawagan sa NEA na saklolohan ang electric coops na sinalanta ni 'Odette'

Upang mapabilis ang pagkukumpuni ng mga linya ng kuryente at iba pang power infrastructure na sinalanta ng bagyong "Odette," hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang National Electrification Administration (NEA) na gamitin ang Electric Cooperatives Emergency and Resiliency Fund (ECERF). May P200 milyon aniyang pondo ang ECERF para sa taong ito.

"Sa lakas ng pinsala ng bagyong Odette, huwag naman sanang umabot pa ng pasko ang brownout sa ilang lugar sa bansa. Nananawagan ako sa NEA na gawan ng paraan ang pinangangambahan ng mga kababayan natin upang makapagdiwang sila ng pasko nang normal," sabi ni Gatchalian.

Ayon sa Department of Energy (DOE), gagawin nito ang lahat ng makakaya upang maibalik ang kuryente sa mga apektadong lugar kasunod ng pangamba na baka abutan pa sila ng madilim na pasko.

Sabi ng senador, mas mapapadali ang pagtatasa o pag-assess ng lawak ng pinsala at koordinasyon para sa emergency relief ng mga apektadong pamilya kapag may kuryente.

Si Gatchalian ang principal author at sponsor ng Republic Act No. 11039 o ECERF Law na layong magbigay ng agarang financial assistance sa electric cooperatives (ECs) para sa pagsasaayos ng mga nasirang linya ng kuryente at distribution facilities.

Dahil sa naturang batas, maiiwasan din ani Senador Gatchalian na ipasa ng ECs sa mga konsyumer ang ilang dagdag na gastusin sa kanilang buwanang electricity bill.

"Dahil sa fund program na ito, masisiguro natin na maibabalik agad ang kuryente sa mga apektadong lugar sa lalong madaling panahon," ayon kay Gatchalian.

