Exposure Sites Released
CANADA, December 19 - The Chief Public Health Office has released the following new exposure sites related to recent cases:
Friday, December 10
- Atlantic Super Store Montague (509 Main Street, Montague) between 8:00am and 12:00pm
Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Value Village between (339 University Ave, Charlottetown) 1:15pm and 1:45pm
- No Frills (25 Hopeton Rd, Stratford) between 1:30pm and 2:00pm
- St. Andrews Church (553 Main Street, Montague) between 11:00am and 12:15pm
Monday, December 13
- Leonhard’s Café & Restaurant (142 George Street, Charlottetown) between 11:00am and 1:00pm
- Merchantman Fresh Seafood & Oyster Bar (23 Queen Street, Charlottetown) between 6:00pm and 11:00pm
- AA Meeting – North End Group (96 Green St, Charlottetown) between 7:00pm and 9:00pm
- Montague Health Centre (407 MacIntyre Ave, Montague) between 10:10am and 10:20am
- The Polyclinic (waiting room) (199 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between 2:20pm and 2:30pm
- Murphy’s Parkdale Pharmacy (24 St. Peter’s Rd, Charlottetown) between 11:30am and 12:45pm
- Grand Senses Spa (123 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between 11:45am and 1:00pm
- Park Royal United Church Choir (11 Christie Dr, Charlottetown) between 6:30pm and 8:00pm
Tuesday, December 14
- Sobeys (9 Kinlock Rd, Stratford) between 12:50pm and 1:30pm
- Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 10:00am; 6:00pm and 7:00pm
- Pet Valu (475 Granville St. North, Summerside) between 4:30pm and 9:00pm
Wednesday, December 15
- Charlottetown Mall (670 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 10:30am and 12:30pm; and 5:00pm and 6:00pm
- Confederation Court Mall (134 Kent St, Charlottetown) between 12:15pm and 2:00pm
- Beaton’s Wholesale Dry Goods Limited (50 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 2:15pm and 2:45pm
- Reitmans (201 Buchanan Dr, Charlottetown) between 4:00pm and 4:45pm
- Wendy’s (634 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 6:15pm and 7:00pm
- Sobey’s (39 Babineau Dr., Charlottetown) between 7:15pm and 7:30pm
- Bank of Montreal (455 Granville St N, Summerside) between 12:30pm and 12:45pm
- Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 10:00am; 6:00pm and 7:00pm
- Sobeys (475 Granville St, Summerside) between 12:35pm and 1:15pm
- Belvedere Funeral Home (175 Belvedere Ave, Charlottetown) between 9:45am and 11:00am
- Dynasty Restaurant (5 Rink St, Montague) between 11:45am between 1:00pm
- Sam’s Family Restaurant (2 Centennial Dr, Cornwall) between 10:00am and 11:00am
- Bakin’ Express Crapaud (Trans – Canada Hwy, Crapaud) between 12:00pm and 1:00pm
- A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall, 500 Rue Main, Montague) between 5:30pm and 7:00pm
Thursday, December 16
- Irving Gas Station (8 Riverside Dr, Charlottetown) between 1:30pm and 1:35pm
- Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 10:00am; 6:00pm and 7:00pm
- Home Hardware (115 St. Peters Rd, Charlottetown) between 8:45am and 9:00am
- Kays Wholesale (21 MacAleer Dr, Charlottetown) between 9:00am and 9:30am
- Royal Garden (17 Meadowbank Rd, Cornwall) between 6:00pm and 7:00pm
- Royal Canadian Legion Branch #17 (97 Sunset Dr, Wellington) between 1:00pm and 2:00pm
- Co-Op Wellington (15 Pond Dr, Wellington) between 1:30pm and 2:00pm
- Petro-Canada (473 Malpeque Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 7:30am
- Murphy’s Pharmacy - Wellington (16 Pondside Dr, Wellington) between 12:00pm and 12:30pm
- Maritime Bus #103 from Halifax to Charlottetown
- Maritime Bus #302 from Amherst to Charlottetown
- Live for Today Pools & Spas (6 Myrtle St, Stratford) between 3:00pm and 3:10pm
- Confederation Court Mall (134 Kent St, Charlottetown) between 12:00pm and 12:45pm
- Island Optical & Eyecare (207 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 11:45am and 11:55am
- M&M Food Market (449 University Ave, Unit#8, Charlottetown) between 1:00pm and 1:10pm
- Best Buy (191 Buchanan Dr, Charlottetown) between 1:30pm and 2:00pm
- A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall, 500 Rue Main, Montague) between 5:30pm and 7:00pm
- Good’s Your Independent Grocer (25 Meadowbank Rd, Cornwall Dr #17) between 8:00pm and 9:00pm
- Canadian Tire (20 Babineau Ave, Charlottetown) between 8:40pm and 9:00pm
- Sobey’s (39 Babineau Ave, Charlottetown) between 9:00pm and 9:30pm
Friday, December 17
- Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 10:00am; 6:00pm and 7:00pm
- HighMart Store (175 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 11:30am and 12:00pm
- Haru K- BBQ (58 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between 12:00pm and 1:00pm
- Atlantic Superstore (465 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 1:00pm and 2:00pm
- Sporting intentions (190 Minna Jane Dr, Charlottetown) between 2:00pm and 2:30pm
Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.
Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic.
