Exposure Sites Released

CANADA, December 19 - The Chief Public Health Office has released the following new exposure sites related to recent cases:

Friday, December 10

Atlantic Super Store Montague (509 Main Street, Montague) between 8:00am and 12:00pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Value Village between (339 University Ave, Charlottetown) 1:15pm and 1:45pm

No Frills (25 Hopeton Rd, Stratford) between 1:30pm and 2:00pm

St. Andrews Church (553 Main Street, Montague) between 11:00am and 12:15pm

Monday, December 13

Leonhard’s Café & Restaurant (142 George Street, Charlottetown) between 11:00am and 1:00pm

Merchantman Fresh Seafood & Oyster Bar (23 Queen Street, Charlottetown) between 6:00pm and 11:00pm

AA Meeting – North End Group (96 Green St, Charlottetown) between 7:00pm and 9:00pm

Montague Health Centre (407 MacIntyre Ave, Montague) between 10:10am and 10:20am

The Polyclinic (waiting room) (199 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between 2:20pm and 2:30pm

Murphy’s Parkdale Pharmacy (24 St. Peter’s Rd, Charlottetown) between 11:30am and 12:45pm

Grand Senses Spa (123 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between 11:45am and 1:00pm

Park Royal United Church Choir (11 Christie Dr, Charlottetown) between 6:30pm and 8:00pm

Tuesday, December 14

Sobeys (9 Kinlock Rd, Stratford) between 12:50pm and 1:30pm

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 10:00am; 6:00pm and 7:00pm

Pet Valu (475 Granville St. North, Summerside) between 4:30pm and 9:00pm

Wednesday, December 15

Charlottetown Mall (670 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 10:30am and 12:30pm; and 5:00pm and 6:00pm

Confederation Court Mall (134 Kent St, Charlottetown) between 12:15pm and 2:00pm

Beaton’s Wholesale Dry Goods Limited (50 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 2:15pm and 2:45pm

Reitmans (201 Buchanan Dr, Charlottetown) between 4:00pm and 4:45pm

Wendy’s (634 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 6:15pm and 7:00pm

Sobey’s (39 Babineau Dr., Charlottetown) between 7:15pm and 7:30pm

Bank of Montreal (455 Granville St N, Summerside) between 12:30pm and 12:45pm

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 10:00am; 6:00pm and 7:00pm

Sobeys (475 Granville St, Summerside) between 12:35pm and 1:15pm

Belvedere Funeral Home (175 Belvedere Ave, Charlottetown) between 9:45am and 11:00am

Dynasty Restaurant (5 Rink St, Montague) between 11:45am between 1:00pm

Sam’s Family Restaurant (2 Centennial Dr, Cornwall) between 10:00am and 11:00am

Bakin’ Express Crapaud (Trans – Canada Hwy, Crapaud) between 12:00pm and 1:00pm

A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall, 500 Rue Main, Montague) between 5:30pm and 7:00pm

Thursday, December 16

Irving Gas Station (8 Riverside Dr, Charlottetown) between 1:30pm and 1:35pm

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 10:00am; 6:00pm and 7:00pm

Home Hardware (115 St. Peters Rd, Charlottetown) between 8:45am and 9:00am

Kays Wholesale (21 MacAleer Dr, Charlottetown) between 9:00am and 9:30am

Royal Garden (17 Meadowbank Rd, Cornwall) between 6:00pm and 7:00pm

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #17 (97 Sunset Dr, Wellington) between 1:00pm and 2:00pm

Co-Op Wellington (15 Pond Dr, Wellington) between 1:30pm and 2:00pm

Petro-Canada (473 Malpeque Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 7:30am

Murphy’s Pharmacy - Wellington (16 Pondside Dr, Wellington) between 12:00pm and 12:30pm

Maritime Bus #103 from Halifax to Charlottetown

Maritime Bus #302 from Amherst to Charlottetown

Live for Today Pools & Spas (6 Myrtle St, Stratford) between 3:00pm and 3:10pm

Confederation Court Mall (134 Kent St, Charlottetown) between 12:00pm and 12:45pm

Island Optical & Eyecare (207 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 11:45am and 11:55am

M&M Food Market (449 University Ave, Unit#8, Charlottetown) between 1:00pm and 1:10pm

Best Buy (191 Buchanan Dr, Charlottetown) between 1:30pm and 2:00pm

A Touch of Gold (Down East Mall, 500 Rue Main, Montague) between 5:30pm and 7:00pm

Good’s Your Independent Grocer (25 Meadowbank Rd, Cornwall Dr #17) between 8:00pm and 9:00pm

Canadian Tire (20 Babineau Ave, Charlottetown) between 8:40pm and 9:00pm

Sobey’s (39 Babineau Ave, Charlottetown) between 9:00pm and 9:30pm

Friday, December 17

Red Shores Racetrack & Casino (58 Kensington Rd, Charlottetown) between 7:00am and 10:00am; 6:00pm and 7:00pm

HighMart Store (175 Queen St, Charlottetown) between 11:30am and 12:00pm

Haru K- BBQ (58 Grafton St, Charlottetown) between 12:00pm and 1:00pm

Atlantic Superstore (465 University Ave, Charlottetown) between 1:00pm and 2:00pm

Sporting intentions (190 Minna Jane Dr, Charlottetown) between 2:00pm and 2:30pm

Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic.

Media Contacts: Samantha Hughes Health and Wellness (902) 316-1323 shughes@gov.pe.ca