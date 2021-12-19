Houston Limo Rental Services Now Affordable with game changing LimoHive App
Houston Limo Rental Services and Party Bus Services made affordable by LimoHive”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new company is fielding its new Limo booking app in select marketing throughout the United States. One of those cities that will benefit from this new ground-break limo booking software will be the Houston Metroplex. 2020 was a tough year for transportation companies due to the glocal pandemic known as Covid-19. Technology companies such as Limo Hive have stepped up to address the decrease in demand, increase in costs, supply chain delays, employment staffing shortages, and lack of events plaguing the luxury transportation industry in cities like Houston Texas. After Houston Limo Rental Services Now Affordable with New LimoHive App. Limo Hive has Selected a Top Houston Limo Rental Services Company and Top Houston Party Bus Rental Services Company to field test its new technology with and should be deployed in early 2022.
— Affordable Limo Service in Houston due to Technology Company
In the past, a prospective limo or bus client in Houston Texas would need to go online locate multiple companies, reach out to those companies via phone, website, or email to obtain vehicle availability, photos, pricing, and then compare these sometimes complex rate structures to find the best deal. Within the time that took to research these vehicles, it might be difficult to make contact again with the selected transportation company. There is no standardized industry pricing and rates as no two vehicles are the same, operating costs are different, profit margins vary, and geo-location also plays a part. This makes providing quick, current, and accurate information for a prospective transportation consumer very difficult for any technology company. In addition to client complications a booking agent has to be trained and available to assist with reservations just like taxi cab companies before ride-share companies came along. Limo Hive has cracked the code and is ready to provide lead generation, lead management, streamline the automated booking process, live fleet availibility, pipeline automation with status updates via push, SMS, and email notifications all while offering up a large variety of vehicles from multiple companies aggregated for the consumer to select from.
The benefits of this new Limo Book app will be far-reaching for clients, transportation companies, booking agents but also local businesses that will benefit from affordable private mass transportation. a local study showed that luxury transportation rentals typically use limousines, party buses, charter buses, shuttles, sprinter vans, SUV's, Sedans, and Antique vehicles for a variety of occasions. Such occasions in Houston include transportation for airport shuttles, corporate events, concerts, nightlife, restaurants, wineries, breweries, hotels, wedding venues, funerals, churches, school events, sporting events, and many other occasions. Transportation is a major part of commerce even with the recent work from home and shop from home enviorment. There is a pent-up demand for out-of-house experiences and Limo Hive intends to capture and service that demand.
LimoHive.com will feature a web app available now to anyone who is looking to book transportation in Houston Texas until it deploys it's mobile app in early 2022.
Houston Limo Rental Services and Houston Party Bus Rental Services