Governor Abbott Debuts Texas Border Wall In Rio Grande City

December 18, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference debuting the construction of the Texas border wall in Rio Grande City — just six months after he announced Texas would build its own border wall. The press conference took place in front of the first phase of the wall being built on state land managed by the Texas General Land Office (GLO).

The Governor was joined by GLO Commissioner George P. Bush and Texas Facilities Commission (TFC) Chairman Steven Alvis, who spoke of the progress made to secure our southern border by building the Texas border wall. Senator Kelly Hancock, Representative James White, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris and Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis were also in attendance.

On June 16, Governor Abbott announced the State of Texas' plan for the border wall and authorized the transfer for $250 million as a down payment to launch construction. He also directed the TFC to hire a program manager to oversee its construction. In September, a program manager was selected to lead the process of planning and executing the border wall. The Governor also signed House Bill 9 into law that month, providing an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security, including border wall construction.

"The State of Texas has taken comprehensive action to secure our southern border and address the border crisis while President Biden has sat idly by," said Governor Abbott. "In June, I promised Texans that we would step up in the federal government's absence and build our own border wall. We have wasted no time in the six months since that promise was made, and I am proud to announce that construction of the Texas border wall is now underway. Today not only represents the first phase of the Texas border wall, but it also serves as a major milestone in our efforts to combat illegal immigration, stop the smuggling of drugs and people, and keep our communities safe."

To learn more about the progress made building the Texas border wall or to voluntarily donate to the project, visit borderwall.texas.gov.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include: