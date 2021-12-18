Yunmai offers up to 50% off their smart scales and massage guns this holiday season

The fitness brand is offering deep discounts in time for the holidays and New Year.

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fitness brand Yunmai is celebrating this holiday season with deep discounts on their popular smart scale and massage gun lines. From December 8 through December 31, shoppers will have the chance to get their hands on discounted fitness tech just in time for holiday shopping or to kick-off New Year’s fitness resolutions.

“At Yunmai, our goal is to use the latest technology to help people simplify their workout and meet their fitness and health goals,” said Yunmai Founder and CEO Wyatt Wang. “Our smart scales and massage guns are among our most popular and we’re excited to bring these discounts over the holiday season.”

Yunmai’s highly rated smart scales measure 13 body metrics, including: weight, BMI, body fat, skeletal muscle, water, protein, visceral fat, bone mass, BMR, and body age, etc. They sync with Yunmai’s Bluetooth app for detailed reporting and can track up to 16 users. The discounts are as follows:

Smart Scale X: $29.99 （Original：$35.99 - $6 off）

Smart Scale S：$35.99 （Original：$49.99 - $14 off）

Smart Scale PRO：$43.99 （Original：$59.99 - $16 off ）

Yunmai’s line of massage guns work to relieve muscles and provide relaxation and recovery post-workout, or to warm muscles up before a fitness session. Yunmai’s Global Ambassador for their massage guns is Forward Ansu Fati who plays for Barcelona FC and has been called the “new number 10” after taking over Messi’s iconic number. According to Fati, Yunmai’s massage guns provide a simple and efficient recovery method.

Each massage gun comes with varying speeds, unique features, and swappable massage heads to provide the level of muscle work you need. The discounts are as follows:

Yunmai Massage Gun SlimElegant：$99.99 （Original：$169.99 - $70 off）

Yunmai Massage Gun SlimChic：$125.99 （Original：$179.99 - $50 off ）

Yunmai Massage Gun ProBasic：$119.99 （Original：$239.99 - $120 off）

These sales will be available at www.yunmaiglobal.com.

