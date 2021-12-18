NA Chairman meets leaders of India-Vietnam friendship associations

VIETNAM, December 18 -

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and delegates at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

NEW DELHI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met leaders of India-Việt Nam friendship associations in New Delhi on December 17.

At the event, Secretary General of the India – Việt Nam Solidarity Committee Kusum Jain congratulated Việt Nam on becoming a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2021-2025 period, saying that Việt Nam will play a more important role in policy planning regarding education, science and culture.

Jain said India – Việt Nam friendship associations have outlined practical activities marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the fifth anniversary of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

She wished that Việt Nam and India would pay further attention to promoting people-to-people exchange and cooperation in culture and arts. She believed that Việt Nam – India ties not only bring practical benefits to the two countries but also the South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Chairman of the India – Việt Nam Friendship Association K.L. Malhotra, for his part, expressed his admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh and stressed that Việt Nam is a brave and great country and will reap successes.

Huệ affirmed that Việt Nam always remembers India’s support for its fight against invaders in the past. He wished that Indian organisations, communities and friends will stand side by side together and further step up people-to-people exchange between the two nations.

Việt Nam is performing its comprehensive foreign policy, including the Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, with people-to-people diplomacy becoming an important pillar.

The Vietnamese leader believed that people-to-people exchange between the two countries will further prosper, becoming one of the five significant pillars of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

On the occasion, Huệ presented the Friendship Order to United Nations Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Kamal Malhotra and first-class Labour Order to Vietnamese Ambassador to India Phạm Sanh Châu.

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ received Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi on December 17. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

NA Chairman hosts chief minister of India’s Kerala state

The same day, Chairman Huệ received Chief Minister of India’s Kerala state Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi as part of his official visit to the country.

Kerala is among the most developed states in India regarding economic and human development.

At the reception, Vijayan informed his Huệ that Việt Nam and its late President Hồ Chí Minh have left good impression on people in Kerala.

He said his state shares similarities with many Vietnamese provinces and cities and suggested the sides cooperate in many farming areas like peppercorn, coffee, rubber, and fishery.

Kerala can support Vietnamese localities in the fields of IT and intensive English training, the official stated.

Lauding comprehensive socio-economic achievements obtained by the Indian state, Huệ affirmed that Vietnam always welcomes Indian enterprises, including those from Kerala, to boost investment in Việt Nam regarding manufacturing, auto support industry, IT and communications, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and innovation.

The top legislator said he is delighted to know that in the past time, Kerala, a number of Vietnamese localities, and the Vietnamese Embassy in India have exchanged cooperation experience concerning such potential fields as farming and fishery.

Huệ hoped the collaboration between Kerala and Vietnamese localities would be promoted in the time to come in contribution to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and India. — VNS