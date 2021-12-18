NA Chairman receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

VIETNAM, December 18 -

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ talks to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishanka. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

NEW DELHI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hosted a reception in New Delhi for Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on December 17, assuring him that Việt Nam always treasures its comprehensive strategic partnership with India.

Huệ also lauded India for considering Việt Nam a priority in its Act East policy.

He suggested the two foreign ministries work closely together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, continue facilitating high-level exchanges via Party, State, Government, NA and people-to-people exchange channels.

The leader proposed enhancing economic and tourism recovery and development post pandemic, encouraging airlines to soon restore and open more direct flights connecting the two nations’ major cities.

Speaking highly of their close coordination at regional and international forums, especially when the two countries are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council this year, he wished that India would back Việt Nam’s bid for seats at international organisations and agencies.

Jaishankar, for his part, stressed that India attaches special importance to Việt Nam’s increasingly improved role in the region and the world, and in ASEAN in particular. He wished that Việt Nam would continue serving as a bridge promoting closer linkages between India and ASEAN.

They shared the view that the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership is growing on the five pillars of politics-diplomacy, national defence-security, economy-trade-investment, science-technology, culture-sport and people-to-people exchange. The two countries are actively carrying out the 2021-2023 Action Programme and the Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People adopted in December 2020.

Both sides agreed to step up ties in education-training by increasing India’s scholarships for Việt Nam, as well as offer all possible support to energy cooperation, including exploration and exploitation of oil and gas at sea, a field of India’s strength.

On regional and global issues of shared concern, they affirmed that Việt Nam and India will continue backing efforts to step up the settlement of disputes via peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, for the sake of peace, cooperation, stability and development in the region and the world.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ presents a souvenir to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of Việt Nam-India comprehensive strategic partnership. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

Fifth anniversary of Việt Nam-India comprehensive strategic partnership marked

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ attended a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of Việt Nam-India comprehensive strategic partnership in New Delhi on December 17.

In his speech, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India always considers Việt Nam an important partner and wished that bilateral ties would become increasingly closer, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.

He also hoped that the two nations would tap their potential to support economic development in each country.

Chairman Huệ said Indian political parties support friendship with Việt Nam. Over the past five years, important achievements have been made in all pillars of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said the two countries share similar viewpoints on strategic issues and highlighted the need to maintain peace, maritime and aviation freedom in line with international law and the 1982 United Naitons Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The top legislator affirmed Việt Nam’s policy of treasuring ties with India and supporting India’s Act East policy. Việt Nam backs India’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council when the organ is expanded, he said.

He also proposed the two nations work closely together to carry out the 2021-2023 Action Programme for bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership as well as the Joint Vision Statement for Peace, Prosperity and People.

NA Chairman visits the exhibition. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

Photo exhibition

A photo exhibition, highlighting 50 years of the Việt Nam-India diplomatic relations, opened in New Delhi on December 17 as part of the ongoing official visit of National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to India.

The event is co-organsed by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the Indian Council of World Affairs, and the Vietnamese Embassy in India, welcoming NA Chairman Huệ and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as visitors on its opening day.

On display are 21 documentary photos by the VNA capturing milestones in the nations’ ties over the past five decades, which include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Vietnam in September 2016. During Modi’s visit, Việt Nam and India decided to upgrade their bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership.

The event will last until December 19. — VNS