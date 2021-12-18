Lacson Leads Mistahs in Offering Moment of Silence for 'Odette' Victims

Submit Release
FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City - Led by Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson, the Philippine Military Academy Matatag Class of 1971 offered a moment of silence for the victims of Typhoon "Odette."

Lacson led the show of respect during his message to his "Mistahs" at the 50th anniversary of PMA Class 1971.

"At this very moment, I ask of you a minute of silence for all of our countrymen who as we speak, have been suffering the devastating impact of Typhoon 'Odette,'" he said.

"Kung kaya tumulong, election or no election, tumulong ka nang tahimik (When I extend help, election or no election, I do it quietly). I did it many times in the past," he noted.

