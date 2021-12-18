Carper, Coons Applaud Confirmation of Jack Markell for Key Foreign Post

DELAWARE, December 18 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) today applauded Senate confirmation of former Delaware Governor Jack Markell as U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The OECD and its 38 member countries work to provide research and economic forecasts that help foster economic prosperity, opportunity, and well-being across the globe.

Earlier this week, Senators Carper and Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Chair of the Senate State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPS) Appropriations Subcommittee, spoke on the Senate Floor in support of Markell’s nomination to this key post, which has been vacant for the past five years.

“I’ve known Jack Markell for over two decades: as a steadfast governor for the great state of Delaware, as a prudent state treasurer, as a skilled business man, and most recently, as a compassionate Coordinator of Operation Allies Welcome, leading the national effort to resettle Afghan refugees across the U.S.,” said Sen. Carper. “He’s someone who senators from both sides of the aisle trust to serve as a steward for American interests abroad. I’m confident that Jack will serve the United States with great distinction as our top diplomat to the OECD.”

“Jack Markell is a dedicated and capable public servant with the experience, intelligence, and character to serve admirably as our ambassador to the OECD,” said Senator Coons. “I’ve had the pleasure to know Jack for decades. Following his remarkable record of achievement in the private sector and in our state government, Jack is well-equipped to navigate this key role that seeks to grow the American and global economy. I’m pleased the Senate came together today to confirm him, and I look forward to supporting his work overseas.”

