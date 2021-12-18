Cool Hoodies Outlet Celebrates High Environmental Standards Over A Decade In Operation

Lonely Kids Club Australia has offered a line of ethical and gender-neutral clothing since its founding in 2011. The addition of hoodies to other products in the catalogue focuses on promoting self-expression.

/EIN News/ -- Artarmon NSW, Australia, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lonely Kids Club Australia is marking its tenth anniversary by promoting its line of cool hoodies. Although the company has been around since 2011, hoodies were not part of the original design portfolio. The catalogue initially consisted of various crew neck jumpers with mascot images. When hoodies were added to the mix, the popularity of the fun and quirky designs quickly caught on with customers around the world. The clothing designs are produced and distributed using materials and methods that are environmentally forward-thinking. The designs incorporate many of the Lonely Kids Club mascots.

The newly designed website features user-friendly filters and category tabs. Shoppers can choose from dresses, tops, bottoms, accessories, kids wear, and collections. All clothing is rated as ethical. LKC maintains full transparency over each stage of the manufacturing process to ensure ethical production and fair treatment for everyone involved in producing the clothing items. The company prints on order to be more sustainable. There are environmental impact reduction processes in place to reduce the carbon footprint.

Lonely Kids Club offers the best range of cool hoodies Australia provides. The garments are non-binary and are not gendered. Shipment is available for cool adults throughout the globe. A recent blog post currently lists the favourite hoodie options in the online catalogue. Some favourites include The Froggie Hoodie, The Cooking Is My Passion Hoodie, The Cecil Hoodie, and the Create Your Own Pet Hoodie.

Further details are available at https://lonelykidsclub.com/

The classic pullover hoodie is like a jumper, but with a usable front pocket and an attached hood to provide head covering. Lonely Kids Club hoodies are 80 to 100 percent cotton with a soft lining. Only premium hoods with soft insides are used. The selection of designs has expanded over the years, or a custom design may be provided. The pet hoodie prints a customised photo of a pet so that the owner can stay warm and comfortable during outings with a dog or cat.

