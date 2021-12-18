Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,164 in the last 365 days.

HSJ News Release: Hamman Sworn-In

WAILUKU, HI – The Hawaii State Supreme Court convened in special session on December 17 for the swearing-in of the Honorable Kirstin M. Hamman as Judge of the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (Maui County).

The ceremony was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel. A limited number of family, friends, and colleagues gathered in the courtroom at the Hoapili Hale courthouse, where strict health-and-safety measures were required for attendees.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony and administered the oath of office. Guest speakers were: Maui County Bar Association President Yukari Murakami; Hawaii State Bar Association President Levi K. Hookano; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Judge Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi; and Gov. David Y. Ige.

ATTACHED PHOTO:  Kirstin M. Hamman, Circuit Court Judge of the Second Circuit (Maui County), will serve a term of ten years, from December 17, 2021 to December 16, 2031.

# # # Media Contact:

Jan Kagehiro Office:  808-539-4914 Mobile:  808-260-5423 [email protected]

You just read:

HSJ News Release: Hamman Sworn-In

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.