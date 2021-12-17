Việt Nam always treasures partnership with India: NA chair

VIETNAM, December 17 -

Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ (left) meets with Chairman of the Indian Upper House Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday as part of his official visit to India. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

NEW DELHI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ met with Indian Vice President and Chairman of the Council of States Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday as part of his official visit to India.

Welcoming the top Vietnamese legislator, Naidu thanked the Vietnamese NA, Government, and people for their timely assistance to the South Asian country in the most trying times of the COVID-19 fight.

He also highly valued Việt Nam’s growing role and position in the region and the world, adding that the two countries have coordinated with each other well while serving as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Huệ said Việt Nam always attached importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with India. He also congratulated India on having basically put the pandemic under control.

At the meeting, the two leaders spoke highly of the cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

They agreed to maintain all-level mutual visits between the Vietnamese and Indian states, governments, parliaments, parties, localities, and people. They also concurred in organising meaningful and practical activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022.

Việt Nam and India will step up appropriate activities to support their businesses to boost exporting commodities they have strength into each other’s markets.

Huệ welcomed Indian enterprises increasing investment in different fields in Việt Nam such as processing, manufacturing, auto supporting industry, information and communication technology, renewable energy, hi-tech agriculture, and innovation. He also suggested the two countries strengthen ties in the fight against terrorism and trans-national crime.

The two leaders said they would continue enhancing cooperation in culture, heritage preservation, people-to-people exchange, and tourism.

Besides, Việt Nam and India would bolster cooperation and mutual support when running for seats in international organisations, the two leaders noted, applauding the countries’ mutual backing at regional and international forums.

Both host and guest underlined the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea – an arterial shipping route of the world. They also voiced support for promoting dialogue, trust building, self-restraint, and peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). VNS