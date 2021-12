VIETNAM, December 17 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI - President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc will have an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia next week.

He will be visiting the Southeast Asian country on December 21-22 at the invitation of the King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni. VNS