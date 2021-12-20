Giving Back: Why John Benevento Supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
John Benevento is committed to doing his part for his community, and one of his favorite ways to give back is by donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital. As a donor, Benevento is able to help St. Jude's provide no-cost treatment for children suffering from serious illnesses. St. Jude's also conducts constant research to ensure that children are receiving the latest, most effective treatments. Here, John shares why he's committed to giving back to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
John Benevento Is Committed To Serving Children
Giving back to any cause is a worthy pursuit, but Benevento feels a special commitment to helping sick children. He understands that many children are unable to get the medical care that they need, and he appreciates the fact that St. Jude Children's Hospital never requires payment from families of children receiving care.
Doctors and researchers at St. Jude have done the impossible for children with cancer. Thanks in part to research at St. Jude's, the survival rate for pediatric cancer has risen from 20% to 80%. John Benevento is proud to be a part of a group of philanthropists that has made this leap possible.
St. Jude's Latest Contributions To Children's Health
The majority of St. Jude's funding comes from donors like John Benevento. St. Jude is working on many innovative projects, including technologies that can remedy gene issues that cause disease, the development of personalized medicine, and research on how the body's immune system works when under attack by a virus, bacteria, or other illness.
Donations make it possible for St. Jude's to attract top researchers in pediatric illness, allowing the hospital the funding necessary to develop the technologies that make it possible to help sick children heal and live long, happy lives.
How St. Jude Children's Hospital Supports Children And Families
Many families with children who are battling serious illnesses struggle with financial worry, wondering how they'll get out of the debt incurred due to their child's necessary medical treatment. St. Jude's is different. When a child receives treatment at St. Jude's, the family never receives a bill. Generous donations like that of John Benevento cover all expenses for families receiving care at St. Jude's. From meals to travel to treatment, families don't pay anything to get their St. Jude's treatment. Many families find that the financial relief provided by St. Jude's allows them to fully focus on their child's wellbeing, rather than worrying about how they're going to pay for their care.
