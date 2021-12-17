Ministry of Health Releases Book on Breastfeeding

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 17 - Port-of-Spain, 16th December, 2021: The National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit in the Directorate of Women's Health developed a book on Breastfeeding entitled 'Breastfeeding & Beyond: A Guide to Infant and Child Feeding,’ to be given free of charge to pregnant women at antenatal clinics at public health facilities.

Dr. Erica Wheeler, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Country Representative, presented these books on behalf of PAHO, which provided technical and financial support for this publication. The Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health and Mrs. Debra Thomas, Manager of the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit were present for the handing over ceremony, which took place on Thursday December 9, 2021.

A digital copy of this breastfeeding guide is available on the Women’s Health page of the Ministry's website at www.health.gov.tt/services/womens-health. The public can also look forward to a version in Braille in the coming year.

Minister Deyalsingh also took the opportunity to present Dr. Wheeler with a copy of the first National Breastfeeding Policy of Trinidad and Tobago, one of the first policies of this kind in the Caribbean region.

These activities are being done in support of the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative as the Ministry continues to work towards providing mother and baby friendly care at all of the hospitals.