Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,171 in the last 365 days.

Ministry of Health Releases Book on Breastfeeding

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 17 - Port-of-Spain, 16th December, 2021: The National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit in the Directorate of Women's Health developed a book on Breastfeeding entitled 'Breastfeeding & Beyond: A Guide to Infant and Child Feeding,’ to be given free of charge to pregnant women at antenatal clinics at public health facilities.

Dr. Erica Wheeler, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Country Representative, presented these books on behalf of PAHO, which provided technical and financial support for this publication. The Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health and Mrs. Debra Thomas, Manager of the National Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit were present for the handing over ceremony, which took place on Thursday December 9, 2021.

A digital copy of this breastfeeding guide is available on the Women’s Health page of the Ministry's website at www.health.gov.tt/services/womens-health. The public can also look forward to a version in Braille in the coming year.

Minister Deyalsingh also took the opportunity to present Dr. Wheeler with a copy of the first National Breastfeeding Policy of Trinidad and Tobago, one of the first policies of this kind in the Caribbean region.

These activities are being done in support of the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative as the Ministry continues to work towards providing mother and baby friendly care at all of the hospitals.

 

 

You just read:

Ministry of Health Releases Book on Breastfeeding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.