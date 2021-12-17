Submit Release
WHO Supports the Mixing of COVID-19 Vaccines with EUL Approval

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 17 - Port of Spain, 16 December, 2021: On Thursday 16th December, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) released updated guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination, which indicate that any of the COVID-19 vaccines which have received a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) may be used interchangeably.

This is based on recommendations from the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization. While the advisory group met on 7th December, 2021 to address the matter, the official Interim Recommendations for Heterologous COVID-19 Vaccine Schedules document was only released today, 16th December, 2021.

The current vaccine protocols for Trinidad and Tobago will be revised immediately in accordance with these updated WHO guidelines. These changes will therefore be reflected in the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine combinations which are accepted for both the TT Safe Zone initiative and for entry into Trinidad and Tobago.

This means that persons who received 2 doses of any combination of WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines with a 2-dose regimen will now be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receipt of the final dose. Persons who received a single dose of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will continue to be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receipt of the vaccine.

The public is also advised that any WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine may be used as a booster dose for another COVID-19 vaccine.  (e.g. the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be used as a booster for persons who have received 2 doses of the  Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine).

The following COVID-19 Vaccines have received WHO EUL approval:

  • Pfizer-BioNTech - Approved 31st December 2020
  • AstraZeneca - Approved 15th  February 2021
  • Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) - Approved 12th  March 2021
  • Moderna-NIAID - Approved 30th  April 2021
  • Sinopharm BIBP- Approved 7th  May 2021
  • Sinovac-CoronaVac - Approved 1st  June 2021
  • Covaxin BBV152 – Approved 3rd November, 2021

Members of the public are asked to consult with their health care provider to determine which vaccine is appropriate for each individual, in order to make an informed decision. Don't delay… Vaccinate today!

 

 

 

