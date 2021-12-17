Consumer Alert - Former Licensed Vehicle Dealer, Jack Mally Motors Ltd Forfeits Surety Bond

CANADA, December 17 - Released on December 17, 2021

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is informing consumers that the bond issued to Jack Mally Motors Ltd. (DBA Jack Mally Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram) has been demanded and paid. Consumers who suffered a financial loss as a result of their vehicle transaction with Jack Mally Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram may be eligible to file a claim for financial loss.

Jack Mally Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram operated as a licensed vehicle dealer in Wynyard, Saskatchewan until June 3, 2019.

A bond is a sum of money that a bonding company agrees to pay if the licensee - in this case Jack Mally Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - contravenes The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act. A bond is a licensing requirement for vehicle dealers in Saskatchewan.

To determine claim eligibility, consumers are required to provide a signed claim form and supporting documentation to substantiate their financial loss.

For more information, please contact the Consumer Protection Division via email vehicledealers@gov.sk.ca or phone 306-787-5550. Claims must be submitted by January 10, 2022.

For information about the decision to demand the bond visit https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/regulated-businesses-persons/businesses/vehicle-dealers/regulatory-actions.

For more information, contact:

Margherita Vittorelli Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Regina Phone: 306-798-4160 Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca