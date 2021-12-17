WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to repeal 84.01 (35) (d) (intro.) and 2.; to renumber 84.01 (35) (d) 1.; to amend 84.01 (35) (b); and to create 84.01 (35) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring bicycle and pedestrian facilities in highway projects and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Transportation and Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb765
You just read:
SB765 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2021-12-17
