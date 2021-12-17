Premier Scott Moe's Christmas Message

CANADA, December 17 - Released on December 17, 2021

Hello everyone

Well Christmas is almost here.

And I want to wish everyone in Saskatchewan all the best, on behalf of my colleagues in government, working for you here in your legislature.

This is such a busy time of year.

There's so much to do.

There are so many people to visit.

In the bustle of the holiday season, we can sometimes lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas.

A few years ago, my friend Lyle Stewart put Christmas into perspective in an eloquent speech in the legislative assembly.

Lyle said, and I quote: "In such a grand building as this, dressed in our suits and ties, it's good to have a reminder each year that Jesus was born in a stable on the back side of an inn."

"He wasn't impressed with pomp or position, but chose to be born of a humble young lady. Today, Christmas may have filled up with busyness, distractions and bobbles, but when you pull off the wrapper, Jesus is still the reason for the season."

Folks, 2021 has been another challenging year for Saskatchewan.

Another year where your resilience . . . perseverance . . . and compassion . . . has seen us through.

It's been humbling and inspiring to witness so many selfless acts of courage, generosity and love.

Here's just one example.

In September, a fire destroyed the home of Delisle area farmer Tyson McKenzie.

Tyson lost everything.

Within hours there was an outpouring of support from the community.

Some people offered generous gifts of cash . . .

A neighbour hauled Tyson's cattle free of charge . . .

Another neighbour dropped by with a $1,000 gift certificate for a clothing store.

An online silent auction was organized.

130 items went up for sale . . . everything from homemade pickles to a handstitched quilt to chainsaws . . .

$36,000 was raised to help pay for the construction of a new house.

Karla Poletz, who helped with the auction, said that's just what you do in a small town.

In times of trouble, you are there for your neighbours.

It's the Saskatchewan way.

And it is what Jesus counselled.

As the Christmas hymn says so well, "Truly He taught us to love one another, His law is love and His gospel is peace."

During this special season, that is the prayer from myself and my wife Krista to you and your family.

Merry Christmas everyone.

