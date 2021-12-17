Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,173 in the last 365 days.

SB768 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic and Workforce Development - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to amend 20.445 (1) (bm), 106.27 (2g) (a) 1., 106.27 (2g) (a) 2. and 106.27 (3); and to create 20.445 (1) (bp) and 106.27 (1p) of the statutes; Relating to: green jobs training program grants, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and making an appropriation.

Status: S - Economic and Workforce Development

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb768

You just read:

SB768 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic and Workforce Development - 2021-12-17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.