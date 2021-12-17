Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,177 in the last 365 days.

SB780 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs and Constitution and Federalism - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to renumber 15.497 (2) (a) and 15.497 (2) (b) to (h); to amend 15.497 (2) (intro.); and to create 15.497 (2) (ag) (intro.), 15.497 (2) (am) and 15.497 (2) (ar) of the statutes; Relating to: members of the Council on Veterans Programs.

Status: S - Veterans and Military Affairs and Constitution and Federalism

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb780

You just read:

SB780 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs and Constitution and Federalism - 2021-12-17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.