SB783 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to amend 77.99, 77.995 (2), 344.57 (5), 344.57 (6) and 344.57 (7); and to create 344.51 (4), 344.581 and 632.362 of the statutes; Relating to: requirements for and insurance related to peer-to-peer motor vehicle sharing programs. (FE)